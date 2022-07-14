Children Entertainment Centers Market is Anticipated to Garner at $15.37 Billion by 2026

Allied Market Research - Logo

Children’s entertainment centers are recreational facilities that facilitate the entertainment of individuals with physical games.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global children entertainment centers market held $8.15 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $15.37 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Increase in number of malls, F&B integration, favorable youth demographics, and participatory play drive have boosted the growth of the global children entertainment centers market. Moreover, continuous launch of new entertainment centers supporting family activities supplemented the market growth. However, increase in ticket prices and rise in popularity of home & mobile gaming hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in investments in new games and attractions is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global children entertainment centers market is segmented on the basis of visitor demographics, facility size, revenue source, activity area, and geography. Based on visitor demographics, the market is divided into families with children (0-9), families with children (9-12), teenagers (12-18), young adults (18-24), adults (ages 24+). The families with children (9–12) segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. However, the teenagers (12–18) segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to more than two-fifths of the market.

On the basis of activity area, the market is categorized into arcade studios, AR and VR gaming zones, physical play activities, skill/competition games, and others. The AR & VR gaming zone segment is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 11.7% during the study period, owing to increased adoption of VR headsets among entertainment centers. However, the arcade studios segment dominated the market in 2018, accounting for one-third of the market.

The global children entertainment centers market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period. However, the market across North America held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than one-third of the market.

The global children entertainment centers market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Cinergy Entertainment, Dave & Buster's, CEC Entertainment Inc., Lucky Strike Entertainment, LEGOLAND Discovery Center, Scene 75 Entertainment Centers, The Walt Disney Company, FunCity, KidZania, and Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

