Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, and Takeda Among Leading Companies in the Ulcerative Colitis Market | GlobalData Plc
Johnson & Johnson continues to be the market leader in the ulcerative colitis market
/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Ulcerative Colitis – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029” report offered by GlobalData covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline UC therapeutics. The model segments patients by severity, with mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe/fulminant segments.
The total drug sales in the ulcerative colitis (UC) market was estimated to be $6.3 billion in 2019 across the 8MM and is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2029. During the forecast period, growth within the 8MM will largely be driven by the strong uptake of the IL-23 inhibitors (Skyrizi, mirikizumab, and Tremfya) and the new oral formulation S1P receptor modulators (Zeposia and etrasimod).
Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers
- An increase in prevalence rates in four of the eight major markets and an increase in diagnosed prevalent cases in seven markets
- The approval and launch of 10 pipeline products including one reformulation
- The high treatment rates across the 8MM
- The high unmet need for safe efficacious therapies
Ulcerative Colitis Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
Despite the availability of medical treatments for UC, there are still some unmet clinical needs in several areas, especially relating to the efficacy and safety of maintenance therapies. This is due to the fact that many UC patients experience a loss of clinical response to treatment and many therapies are immunosuppressive or carry boxed warnings. Another difficulty faced by gastroenterologists is the lack of objective biomarkers to judge which therapy would most effectively treat UC and which best suits the individual patient’s condition. Knowing which treatment to prescribe first would improve patient prognosis, as treatment response can be worse in biologic-experienced patients compared to biologic-naïve ones.
Targeting unmet needs in any disease area is a highly profitable strategy for pharmaceutical companies. Most of the unmet needs in UC lie within the clinical rather than the environmental aspects of disease management, as both physician and patient awareness of UC is increasing with the help of social media and relevant charities, such as Crohn’s and Colitis UK.
Ulcerative Colitis Market - Pipeline Assessment
GlobalData has identified nine late-stage pipeline candidates in clinical development for UC. Of the innovative targets, all are immunomodulatory/anti-inflammatory, and several aim to provide mucosal healing and offer an improvement in the maintenance of disease remission over the existing therapies. These agents include biologics and small molecules that target both inflammatory cytokines and their signaling pathways, such as interleukin inhibitors, integrin and adhesion blockers, S1P receptor modulators, and JAK inhibitors.
Ulcerative Colitis Market – Competitive Landscape
J&J has been the market leader in the UC space since the 2006 approval of Remicade, a mAb that works by inhibiting TNF. Remicade is considered to be the first choice of treatment among all anti-TNF agents currently available for UC due to its superior efficacy profile.
Leading Companies in the Ulcerative Colitis Market
- Johnson & Johnson
- AbbVie
- Takeda
- Pfizer
- Eli Lilly
- EA Pharma
- Galapagos
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Scope
- Overview of UC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.
- Topline UC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.
- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting UC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.
- Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global UC therapeutics market as well as insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview
|Market Size 2019
|$6.3 billion
|CAGR
|>5%
|Forecast Period
|2020-2029
|Leading Companies
|Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Takeda, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, EA Pharma, Galapagos, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Arena Pharmaceuticals
FAQs
What was the ulcerative colitis market size in 2019?
The UC market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2019.
What is the ulcerative colitis market growth rate?
The UC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2020-2029.
Which are the leading companies in the ulcerative colitis market?
Some of the leading companies in UC market are Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Takeda, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, EA Pharma, Galapagos, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Arena Pharmaceuticals
