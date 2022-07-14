Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, and Takeda Among Leading Companies in the Ulcerative Colitis Market | GlobalData Plc

Johnson & Johnson continues to be the market leader in the ulcerative colitis market

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Ulcerative Colitis – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029” report offered by GlobalData covers the market forecast for the marketed and late-stage pipeline UC therapeutics. The model segments patients by severity, with mild-moderate, moderate-severe, and severe/fulminant segments.



The total drug sales in the ulcerative colitis (UC) market was estimated to be $6.3 billion in 2019 across the 8MM and is expected to increase at a CAGR of more than 5% by 2029. During the forecast period, growth within the 8MM will largely be driven by the strong uptake of the IL-23 inhibitors (Skyrizi, mirikizumab, and Tremfya) and the new oral formulation S1P receptor modulators (Zeposia and etrasimod).

To get comprehensive statistics on ulcerative colitis market sizing and forecast, download a sample report

Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers

An increase in prevalence rates in four of the eight major markets and an increase in diagnosed prevalent cases in seven markets

The approval and launch of 10 pipeline products including one reformulation

The high treatment rates across the 8MM

The high unmet need for safe efficacious therapies

For more insights on drivers and challenges in the UC market, download a sample report

Ulcerative Colitis Market - Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

Despite the availability of medical treatments for UC, there are still some unmet clinical needs in several areas, especially relating to the efficacy and safety of maintenance therapies. This is due to the fact that many UC patients experience a loss of clinical response to treatment and many therapies are immunosuppressive or carry boxed warnings. Another difficulty faced by gastroenterologists is the lack of objective biomarkers to judge which therapy would most effectively treat UC and which best suits the individual patient’s condition. Knowing which treatment to prescribe first would improve patient prognosis, as treatment response can be worse in biologic-experienced patients compared to biologic-naïve ones.

Targeting unmet needs in any disease area is a highly profitable strategy for pharmaceutical companies. Most of the unmet needs in UC lie within the clinical rather than the environmental aspects of disease management, as both physician and patient awareness of UC is increasing with the help of social media and relevant charities, such as Crohn’s and Colitis UK.

For more insights into unmet needs and opportunities in the ulcerative colitis market, download a sample report

Ulcerative Colitis Market - Pipeline Assessment

GlobalData has identified nine late-stage pipeline candidates in clinical development for UC. Of the innovative targets, all are immunomodulatory/anti-inflammatory, and several aim to provide mucosal healing and offer an improvement in the maintenance of disease remission over the existing therapies. These agents include biologics and small molecules that target both inflammatory cytokines and their signaling pathways, such as interleukin inhibitors, integrin and adhesion blockers, S1P receptor modulators, and JAK inhibitors.

For more insights on the UC drugs pipeline and forecast, download a sample report

Ulcerative Colitis Market – Competitive Landscape

J&J has been the market leader in the UC space since the 2006 approval of Remicade, a mAb that works by inhibiting TNF. Remicade is considered to be the first choice of treatment among all anti-TNF agents currently available for UC due to its superior efficacy profile.

Leading Companies in the Ulcerative Colitis Market

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie

Takeda

Pfizer

Eli Lilly

EA Pharma

Galapagos

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Arena Pharmaceuticals



To know more about leading companies in the UC market, download a sample report

Ulcerative Colitis Market Report Scope

Overview of UC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

Topline UC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting UC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global UC therapeutics market as well as insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints, and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.



Reasons to Buy

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies, using a detailed overview of the current pipeline products and technologies to identify companies with the most robust pipelines.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global UC therapeutics market.

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global UC market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track drug sales in the global UC therapeutics market from 2019-2029.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.



Related Reports

Sjogrens Syndrome Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape – Click here

Nicotinamide Phosphoribosyltransferase (Visfatin or Pre B Cell Colony Enhancing Factor 1 or NAMPT or EC 2.4.2.12) Drugs in Development by Therapy Areas and Indications, Stages, MoA, RoA, Molecule Type and Key Players, 2022 Update – Click here

Endometriosis – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 – Click h ere

Hemophilia A and B – Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis, 2021-2030 – Click h ere

Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML): Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030 – Click here



Ulcerative Colitis Market Overview

Market Size 2019 $6.3 billion CAGR >5% Forecast Period 2020-2029 Leading Companies Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Takeda, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, EA Pharma, Galapagos, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Arena Pharmaceuticals

FAQs

What was the ulcerative colitis market size in 2019?

The UC market size was valued at $6.3 billion in 2019.

What is the ulcerative colitis market growth rate?

The UC market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2020-2029.

Which are the leading companies in the ulcerative colitis market?

Some of the leading companies in UC market are Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie, Takeda, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, EA Pharma, Galapagos, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Arena Pharmaceuticals

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Ulcerative Colitis: Executive Summary

2.1 Large Growth is Expected for UC Market from 2019–2029

2.2 Competition and Biosimilar Threat Defines UC Market

2.3 Pipeline Products Partially Address Unmet Needs

2.4 Opportunities for Managing Severe/Fulminant Patients Remain

2.5 Subcutaneous Biologics and Oral Therapies to Drive Growth in UC Market

2.6 What Do Physicians and Payers Think?

3 Introduction

3.1 Catalyst

3.2 Related Reports

3.3 Upcoming Related Reports

4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Gut Dysbiosis

4.1.2 The Significance of Diet

4.1.3 The Role of Interleukins

4.1.4 Environmental Factors

4.1.5 Epigenetics

4.1.6 Pathophysiology

4.1.7 Biomarkers/Targets of Interest

4.2 Classification or Staging Systems

4.3 Symptoms

4.4 Quality of Life

5 Epidemiology

5.1 Disease Background

5.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

5.3 Global and Historical Trends

5.4 Forecast Methodology

5.4.1 Sources

5.4.2 Sources Not Used

5.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

5.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

5.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Total and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

5.4.6 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by Severity

5.4.7 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Post-operative UC Cases

5.5 Epidemiological Forecast for UC (2019–2029)

5.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

5.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

5.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of UC

5.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by Severity for Ages Under 18 Years

5.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC by Severity for Ages ≥18 Years

5.5.9 Post-Operative UC Cases Among Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.10 Total Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.11 Age-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of UC

5.5.12 Sex-Specific Total Prevalent Cases of UC

5.6 Discussion

5.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

5.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 Impact

5.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

5.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis

6 Disease Management

6.1 Diagnosis and Treatment Overview

6.2 Treatment Overview

6.3 Treatment Guidelines and Leading Prescribed Drugs

6.3.1 Clinical Practice

6.3.2 Treat to Target Approach

6.4 US

6.5 5EU

6.6 Japan

6.7 Canada

7 Competitive Assessment

7.1 Overview

7.2 KOL and Payer Opinion on the Impact of COVID-19

8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment

8.1 Overview

8.2 Lack of Safe and Efficacious Treatment Alternatives

8.3 Improved Medical Management for Severe/Fulminant Patients

8.4 Biomarkers to Predict Responsiveness to Therapy and Prognosis

8.5 Standardization of Patient-Reported Outcomes

9 Pipeline Assessment

9.1 Overview

9.2 Promising Drugs in Clinical Development

10 Current and Future Players

10.1 Overview

10.2 Trends in Corporate Strategy

10.3 Johnson & Johnson

10.4 AbbVie

10.5 Takeda

10.6 Pfizer

10.7 Eli Lilly

10.8 EA Pharma

10.9 Galapagos

10.10 Bristol-Myers Squibb

10.11 Arena Pharmaceuticals

11 Market Outlook

11.1 Global Markets

11.1.1 Forecast

11.1.2 Drivers and Barriers – Global Issues

11.2 US

11.2.1 Forecast

11.2.2 Key Events

11.2.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.3 5EU

11.3.1 Forecast

11.3.2 Key Events

11.3.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.4 Japan

11.4.1 Forecast

11.4.2 Key Events

11.4.3 Drivers and Barriers

11.5 Canada

11.5.1 Forecast

11.5.2 Key Events

11.5.3 Drivers and Barriers

12 Appendix

12.1 Bibliography

12.2 Abbreviations

12.3 Methodology

12.3.1 Forecasting Methodology

12.3.2 Diagnosed Patients

12.3.3 Percent Drug-Treated Patients

12.3.4 Drugs Included in Each Therapeutic Class

12.3.5 Launch and Patent Expiry Dates

12.3.6 General Pricing Assumptions

12.3.7 Individual Drug Assumptions

12.3.8 Generic/Biosimilar Erosion

12.3.9 Pricing of Pipeline Agents

12.3.10 Compliance

12.4 Primary Research – KOLs and Payers Interviewed for This Report

12.4.1 KOLs

12.4.2 Payers

12.5 Primary Research – Prescriber Survey

12.6 About the Authors

12.6.1 Analyst

12.6.2 Therapy Area Director

12.6.3 Epidemiologist

12.6.4 Managing Epidemiologist

12.6.5 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

12.6.6 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy

12.7 About GlobalData

12.8 Contact Us

12.9 Disclaimer

About us

GlobalData is a leading provider of data, analytics, and insights on the world's largest industries. In an increasingly fast-moving, complex, and uncertain world, it has never been harder for organizations and decision makers to predict and navigate the future. This is why GlobalData's mission is to help our clients to decode the future and profit from faster, more informed decisions. As a leading information services company, thousands of clients rely on GlobalData for trusted, timely, and actionable intelligence. Our solutions are designed to provide a daily edge to professionals within corporations, financial institutions, professional services, and government agencies.

Media Contacts

GlobalData

Mark Jephcott

Head of PR EMEA

mark.jephcott@globaldata.com

cc: pr@globaldata.com

+44 (0)207 936 6400