HIV Drugs Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global HIV drugs market was pegged at $30.89 billion in 2019 and is estimated to hit $36.49 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Surge in the number of HIV-infected patients across the globe and various initiatives taken by different government associations to raise awareness drive the growth of the global HIV drugs market. On the other hand, strict regulatory requirements for the approval and commercialization of HIV drugs impede the growth to some extent. However, rise in number of products in the pipeline is anticipated to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the near future.

• Disrupted of land & air transport services and failure of suppliers to deliver ARVs on time impacted the global market for HIV drugs negatively.

• At the same time, rescheduling of HIV treatment measures has led to huge backlog of patients to deal with in the near future.

• Nevertheless, as the lockdown has loosened off, private clinics that treat HIV are reopening yet again, and the market is projected to recover soon.

The global HIV drugs market is analyzed across by medication class and region. By medication class, the multi-class combination drugs segment held the highest share in 2019, garnering nearly half of the global market. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report include such as nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NRTIS), non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors (NNRTI), protease inhibitors (PIs), HIV integrase strand transfer inhibitors, and entry inhibitors - CCR5 co-receptor antagonist.

By region, the market across North America accounted for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2027. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. The other two regions analyzed in the report include LAMEA and Europe.

The leading market players analyzed in the global HIV drugs market report include Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GalaxoSmithKline plc., Johnson & Johnson, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AbbVie, and Cipla. These market players have adopted different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to reinforce their stand in the industry.

