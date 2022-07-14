Gesture Recognition Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 22% Through 2026

Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gesture recognition market size is expected to grow from $13.44 billion in 2021 to $16.42 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.1%. As per TBRC’s gesture recognition market research the market is expected to grow to $36.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.4%. The growing digitalization is propelling the gesture recognition market growth.

The gesture recognition market consists of sales of gesture recognition technologies by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a type of perceptual computing user interface that enables computers to recognize and understand human gestures as orders. Gesture recognition entails tracking a human position, orientation, or movement and then interpreting it to distinguish semantically significant gestures. It is utilized for Human-Computer Connection (HCI), a type of human-machine interaction that uses just physical actions rather than voice.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the gesture recognition market. Major companies operating in the gesture recognition market are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.

Global Gesture Recognition Market Segments

By Type: Online Gesture, Offline Gesture

By Technology: Touch-Based, Touchless

By Authentication Type: Finger Print Recognition, Face Recognition, Vision and IRIS Recognition, Hand and Leg Recognition

By Industry: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Sports, Healthcare, Advertisement and Communication, Aerospace and Defense, Government, Others

By Geography: The global gesture recognition market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gesture recognition global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gesture recognition global market, gesture recognition global market share, gesture recognition global market segments and geographies, gesture recognition global market trends, gesture recognition global market players, gesture recognition global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The gesture recognition global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gesture Recognition Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Apple, Cognitec Systems, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology, Qualcomm, Synaptics, Google, GestureTek, IrisGuard UK Ltd, PointGrab Ltd, Cipia, HID Global, Ultraleap, iProov Limited, and Oblong Industries.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

