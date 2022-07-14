Cannabidiol Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 36% Through 2026

Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cannabidiol market size is expected to grow from $5.03 billion in 2021 to $6.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.4%. As per TBRC’s cannabidiol market research the market size is expected to grow to $23.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 36.1%. The rising acceptance and use of CBD products due to government approvals are expected to propel the growth of the cannabidiol market.

The cannabidiol market consists of sales of cannabidiol products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) is defined as a chemical compound found in hemp or marijuana. Cannabidiol or CBD is derived from the Cannabis Sativa plant that is also known as hemp or cannabis. Cannabidiol is used to treat epilepsy, anxiety, dystonia, pain, Parkinson's disease, Crohn's disease, and various other health problems. Its other applications include coffee products, skincare products, and pet treats.

Global Cannabidiol Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the cannabidiol market. Product innovation helps in bringing change in a monotonous market. It helps companies create an edge over others and acquire more customers by launching new products.

Global Cannabidiol Market Segments

By Product: Oil, Tinctures, Suppository, Transdermal Patches, Vape Oil, Isolates, Creams and Roll-On, Capsules, Tablets, Others

By Source: Marijuana, Hemp

By Treatment: CBD Oil, Supplements

By Application: Medical, Personal Use, Pharmaceuticals, Wellness

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Stores, Others

By Geography: The global cannabidiol market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cannabidiol global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cannabidiol market, cannabidiol global market share, cannabidiol global market segments and geographies, cannabidiol global market players, cannabidiol global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cannabidiol global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cannabidiol Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: ENDOCA, Cannoid LLC, Medical Marijuana Inc., Folium Biosciences, Elixinol, NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Isodiol International Inc, Pharmahemp, Canopy Growth Corporation, CV Sciences Inc, Cronos Group, CBD American Shaman LLC, Aphria Inc, Maricann Inc, Tilray Brands Inc., OrganiGram Holdings Inc., and CannTrust Holdings.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

