Call Center AI Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 25% Through 2026

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the call center AI market size is expected to grow from $1.42 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.0%. The call center AI market is expected to grow to $4.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.1%. Rising demand for AI-based intelligent virtual assistants and chatbots are driving the call center AI market growth.

Want to learn more on the call center AI market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6414&type=smp

The call center AI market consists of sales of the call center artificial intelligence (AI) services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to software that helps businesses assign virtual agents for customer support engagements using custom-generated voices The purpose of using AI in call centers is to develop the customer experience and relieve human agents of time and energy spent on simple requests. AI can support customer support representatives to be more productive and have engaging and personally satisfying conversations.

Global Call Center AI Market Trends

Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the call center AI market. Introducing new technologies helps the market grow and provides an enhanced experience to the clients.

Global Call Center AI Market Segments

By Component: Computer Platforms, Solutions, Services

By Deployment Type: Cloud, On-Premise

By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Retail and E-commerce, Telecom, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others

By Geography: The global call center AI market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global call center AI market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/call-center-ai-global-market-report

Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides call center AI global market overviews, call center AI industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global call center AI global market, call center global AI market share, call center AI global market segments and geographies, call center AI global market players, call center AI global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The call center AI market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Call Center AI Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Artificial Solutions International AB, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Amazon Web Services, SAP, Google, Avaya, NICE inContact, Nuance Communications Inc., Zendesk, EdgeVerve Systems, Pypestream, Avaamo, and Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

CRM Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/crm-software-global-market-report

Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/contact-centre-software-global-market-report

Information Technology Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/information-technology-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/