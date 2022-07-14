Global Medical Refrigerators Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical refrigerators market size is expected to grow from $3.88 billion in 2021 to $4.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The medical refrigerator market size is expected to grow to $5.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The rising demand for storing biological products, blood samples, blood reagents, vaccines, DNA samples, and other chemicals is propelling the medical refrigerator market growth.

The medical refrigerator market consists of sales of the refrigerator by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to store vaccines and biological samples including blood, blood derivatives, biological reagents, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, flammable chemicals, ribonucleic acid (RBA), and deoxyribonucleic acid (DRA) (DNA). Medical refrigerators have microprocessor-based controls for a more accurate temperature range, as well as fans that offer forced-air circulation to reduce cold/warm spots and encourage a more consistent temperature across the storage compartment. It is used by hospitals, blood banks, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, educational institutions, and research laboratories to store biological materials.

Global Medical Refrigerators Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the medical refrigerator market. Many companies are developing new technologies for medical refrigerators for storing medicines and blood to help the medical industry enhance their storing ability and use products in long run.

Global Medical Refrigerators Market Segments

The global medical refrigerators market is segmented:

By Product Type: Blood Bank Refrigerator and Plasma Freezer, Laboratory Refrigerator and Freezer, Pharmacy Refrigerator and Freezer, Chromatography Refrigerator and Freezer, Enzyme Refrigerator and Freezer, Ultra-Low-Temperature Freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems

By Design Type: Explosive-Proof Refirgerators, Undercounter Medical Refrigerators, Countertop Medical Refrigerators, Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators

By Temperature Control Range: Between 2°C and 8°C, Between 0°C and -40°C, Under -40°C

By Volume: Below 50 Litres, 50-200 Litres, 200-400 Litres, 400-600 Litres, More Than 600 Litres

By End-User: Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Pharmacies, Research Institutes, Medical and Diagnostic Centres

By Geography: The global medical refrigerators market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical refrigerators market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical refrigerators market, medical refrigerators market share, medical refrigerators market segmentation and geographies, medical refrigerators market players, medical refrigerators market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical refrigerators market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Blue Star Limited, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, Zhongke Meiling Cyrogenics Company Limited, Philips Kirsch GmbH, LEC Medical, Panasonic, Froilabo SAS, LabRepCo LLC, Aucma, Standex International Corporation, Godrej Group, Fiochetti, PHC Holdings Corporation, Follett LLC, Labcold, Dulas Ltd, HMG India, Felix Storch Inc, SO-LOW, Indrel, Eppendorf AG, and Migali Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

