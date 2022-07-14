Global Potato Starch Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the potato starch market size is expected to grow from $5.69 billion in 2021 to $5.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. As per TBRC’s potato starch market research the market is expected to grow to $7.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.6%. Rising demand for ready-to-eat food products is expected to propel the growth of the potato starch market.

The potato starch market consists of sales of the potato starch by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a natural starch obtained by crushing potatoes, which releases free starch in the form of a milky liquid. Starch grains are found in the cells of the potato plant's root tubers. The potatoes are crushed to extract the starch, and the starch grains are liberated from the destroyed cells. The starch then is washed and dried to powder. Potato starch has huge oval spherical granules that range in size from 5 to 100 µm. Potato starch is a highly refined starch with little protein or fat. This gives the powder a clear white color, and the cooked starch has the normal properties of a neutral flavor, good clarity, high binding strength, lengthy texture, and a low tendency to foam or yellow the solution. These common features are used in a variety of food and technical applications such as in the paper and chemical industry.

Global Potato Starch Market Trends

The introduction of innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the potato starch market. Companies in the potato starch market are rapidly investing in developing new products to provide enhanced solutions to their consumers with better qualities.

Global Potato Starch Market Segments

The global potato starch market is segmented:

By Type: Native Starch, Modified Starch, Sweeteners

By Nature: Organic, Conventional

By Distribution Channel: Indirect, Direct, Others

By Application: Fооd Industry, Рареr Industry, Сhеmісаl Industry, Техtіlе Industry, Other Industries

By Geography: The global potato starch market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Western Europe accounts for the largest share.

Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides potato starch global market overviews, analyzes and potato starch global market forecast market size and growth, potato starch global market share, potato starch global market segments and geographies, potato starch global market players, potato starch market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The potato starch market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Potato Starch Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Cargill Corporation, Pepees Group, Emsland Group, Sudstarke GmbH, Novidon, Ingredion, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Avebe, AKV Langholt, Tereos, Roquette, Finnamyl Ltd, Manitoba Starch, Tate & Lyle, and Aloja Starkelsen SIA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

