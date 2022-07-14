Strategies For Global Power Sports Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Power Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company’s Power Sports Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Power Sports Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the power sports market size is expected to grow from $29.04 billion in 2021 to $30.88 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The power sport market size is expected to grow to $39.95 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%. The rising participation in recreational activities, such as snowmobiling and off-road biking is expected to propel the growth of the power sports market.

The power sports market consists of sales of power sports products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for racing and recreational pleasure riding. Power sports are defined as a subset of the motorsports category that has high-performance engines and controlled handlebars for controlling the movement. The rider usually sits on a saddle for power sports vehicles, unlike sitting in enclosed spaces in other cars or vehicles. These are usually used for races and other similar sporting events.

Global Power Sports Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the power sports market.

Global Power Sports Market Segments

The global power sports market is segmented:

By Vehicle Type: All-Terrain Vehicle, Side-by-Side Vehicle, Personal Watercraft, Snowmobiles, Heavyweight Motorcycle

By Model: Multi Personal, Sit Down, Stand Up

By Application: On-Road, Off-Road

By Geography: The global power sports market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: John Deere, Polaris Inc, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Motorcycle & Engine Company, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Company Ltd., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Harley-Davidson Inc., Kubota Corporation, Kymco, Arctic Cat Inc., Textron Inc., Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A., Triumph Motorcycles Ltd, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Hisun Motors Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

