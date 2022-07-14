Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market Thrives At Rate 31% With Rising Adoption Of Cloud-Based Applications

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Drug Discovery Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising adoption of cloud-based applications and services by pharmaceutical companies will contribute to the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery industry growth. Among the various end-users of cloud-based drug discovery platforms, pharmaceutical vendors are likely to be major stakeholders holding a high-value share of the global cloud-based drug discovery platform market. An opportunity analysis of the global market reveals that leading software vendors have already adopted cloud-based drug discovery platforms to facilitate seamless research and development processes. According to the artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market analysis, the cloud-based drug discovery platform revolution will witness significant growth in the coming years, thereby creating better opportunities for software vendors for growth and expansion.

The global artificial intelligence in drug discovery market size is expected to grow from $0.79 billion in 2021 to $2.99 billion in 2026 at a rate of 30.5%. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2026 and reach $9.29 billion in 2031.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools are now widely used for molecular target identification and selection in pharmaceutical industry. Target identification and selection is defined as discovering a possible molecular target with a specific biological action which is anticipated to have a defined therapeutic activity. These molecular targets are either genes proteins or small molecules which further require evaluation of functional genomics, structural genomics, proteomics, and cell-based assays (in-vitro), animal research (in-vivo) assays. AI uses a large drug information bank which includes drug candidates, gene expression protein-protein interactions and clinical data records from publicly available resource for anticipating the therapeutic potential. In addition, AI platforms also demonstrate detailed spatial 3D structure of proteins and molecular complexes with the help of training computer vision and machine learning models on cryo-EM microscope data (2D structure).

Major players covered in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery industry are IBM Corporation, Benevolent AI, Nvidia Corporation, Exscientia, Concreto HealthAI.

North America was the largest region in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market, accounting for 44.0% of the total in 2021. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in drug discovery market will be South America and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 40.0% and 37.2% respectively during 2021-2026.

TBRC’s artificial intelligence in drug discovery market report is segmented by technology into context-aware processing, natural language processing, querying method, deep learning, by drug type into small molecule, large molecules, by therapeutic type into metabolic disease, cardiovascular disease, oncology, neurodegenerative diseases, respiratory diseases, anti-infective diseases, other therapeutic areas, by end-users into pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, others.

