Strategies For Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Cryogenic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cryogenic equipment market size is expected to grow from $12.15 billion in 2021 to $13.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The cryogenic equipment market is expected to grow to $17.44 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The increasing demand for liquified natural gas is expected to drive the cryogenic equipment market growth.

The cryogenic equipment global market consists of the sale of cryogenic equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in the production of very low-temperature materials or processes. The cryogenic equipment is designed to reach ultra-low temperatures ranging from -238 °F (-150° C, 123.2 K°) to absolute zero at a slow rate to prevent thermal shock to the components being treated. Cryogenic equipment is used in the storage and transportation of liquefied gases, preservation of food, cryosurgery, superconducting electromagnets, etc.

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Trends

Technological advancement has been a major trend in the cryogenic equipment market. Companies in cryogenic equipment are investing in developing new technologies to provide enhanced products to their customers.

Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Segments

The global cryogenic equipment market is segmented:

By Equipment: Tanks, Valves, Vaporizers, Pumps, Others

By Cryogen: Nitrogen, Argon, Oxygen, LNG, Hydrogen, Helium, Others

By Application: Storage, Transportation, Processing, Others

By End-User: Energy and Power, Chemicals, Metallurgy, Electronics, Shipping, Others

By Geography: The global cryogenic equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cryogenic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cryogenic equipment global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global cryogenic equipment market, cryogenic equipment global market share, cryogenic equipment global market segments and geographies, cryogenic equipment global market players, cryogenic equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cryogenic equipment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cryogenic Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Air Liquide, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co.Ltd, Chart Industries Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Herose GmbH, INOXCVA, Linde plc, Taylor Wharton, VRV S.p.A., Wessington Cryogenics, ACME Cryogenics, Graham Partners, Honeywell International Inc., McDermott International Inc, Nikkiso Cryo Inc, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

