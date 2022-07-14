Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the metal finishing chemicals market size is expected to grow from $10.82 billion in 2021 to $11.36 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. The metal finishing chemical market size is expected to grow to $14.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing sales of automobiles worldwide are expected to drive the growth of the metal finishing chemicals market.

The metal finishing chemicals market consists of sales of metal finishing chemicals by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for electroplating or treating metal parts. Metal finishing chemicals are used to form a thin coating on metals for enhancing their appearance, increasing marketability, enhancing corrosion and wear resistance, adding value, and improving the function or performance of the product. The common chemicals used as metal finishing chemicals are chromic acid, ammonia, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, and sodium hydroxide.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Trends

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in metal finishing chemicals. Companies in the metal finishing chemicals are launching the improved version of a previous good to enhance its capabilities and provide the best product in the market.

Global Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Segments

The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented:

By Type: Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Proprietary Chemicals, Others

By Material: Zinc, Nickel, Chrome, Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Others

By Process: Electroplating, Chemical and Electro-Chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating, Others

By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Others

By Geography: The global metal finishing chemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metal finishing chemicals global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global metal finishing chemicals market, metal finishing chemicals global market share, metal finishing chemicals global market segments and geographies, metal finishing chemicals global market trends, metal finishing chemicals market players, metal finishing chemicals global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The metal finishing chemicals market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: McGean-Rocho Inc, Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Asterion LLC, Quaker Houghton Corporation, A Brite Company, DOW Chemicals, Coral Chemical Company, Raschig GmbH, Chemetall, Coventya, Platform Specialty Products Corporation, BASF SE, Element Solutions Inc, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

