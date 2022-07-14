Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Controlled Release Fertilizer Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the controlled release fertilizer market size is expected to grow from $2.66 billion in 2021 to $2.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. As per TBRC’s controlled release fertilizer market research the market size is expected to grow to $3.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.2%. The increasing adoption of modern agriculture practices is significantly driving the controlled release fertilizer market growth.

The controlled release fertilizer market consists of the sales of controlled-release fertilizers by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are highly advantageous for agriculture, silviculture, and horticulture. Controlled-release fertilizers (CRFs) are granular fertilizer particles covered with a resin or polymer that limits moisture contact and serves to dissolve the fertilizer particles, allowing the fertilizer to be released gradually over time.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the controlled release fertilizer market. Major companies operating in the controlled release fertilizer sector are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position.

Global Controlled Release Fertilizer Market Segments

The global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented:

By Product: Polymer Sulfur Coated Urea/Sulfur Coated Urea, Polymer Coated Urea, Polymer Coated NPK

By Form: Liquid, Granular, Powder

By Application: Foliar, Fertigation, Soil, Others

By End-Use: Agriculture, Cereals and Grains, Oilseeds and Pulses, Vegetables, Fruits and Plantation Crops

By Geography: The global controlled release fertilizer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Yara International, Agrium Inc., Kingenta Ecological Engineering Co. Ltd., ICL Group, Haifa Chemicals, Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Nutrien, Koch Industries, Compo Expert, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, JNC Corporation, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile, Ekompany International B.V, Jcam Agri, Aglukoon, and Greenfeed Agro Sdn Bhd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

