Bioprocess Containers Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 24% Through 2026

Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

Bioprocess Containers Market Report by The Business Research Company covers the market drivers, restraints, size, major players, and the impact of COVID-19

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bioprocess containers market size is expected to grow to $7.73 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.10%. Rising biopharmaceutical R&D (research and development) activities is driving the bioprocess containers market growth.

The bioprocess containers market consists of sales of bioprocess containers by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that refer to ready-to-use, single-use flexible container products commonly used for critical sterile liquid-handling applications in the biopharmaceutical industry. It is used for liquid cell culture media, reagents, buffers, containment, and storage vessels for intermediate and final products yielded from manufacturing processes. BPC (bioprocess container) eliminates the need for expensive equipment, offers cost-effective solutions, and reduces the risk of product cross-contamination during the mixing and storing process.

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the bioprocess containers market outlook. Major companies operating in the bioprocess container market are focused on providing technologically advanced products to meet rapidly changing industry demand and strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation technologies into their products such as depth filtration, disposable chromatography, sterile filtration, ultrafiltration (UF)/defiltration (DF), virus filtration, and others. These technologically advanced products offer better sample protection, productivity, and other benefits. For instance, in February 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific, a US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company, introduced CentriPAK BPC mainly used with Sorvall BIOS 16 centrifuge. It is a centrifugation bioprocess container for closed-system handling of critical sterile liquids and offers unmatched sample protection from contamination and enhanced laboratory productivity.

Global Bioprocess Containers Market Segments

The global bioprocess containers market is segmented:

By Type: 2D Bioprocess Containers, 3D Bioprocess Containers, Tank Liners, Other Containers and Accessories

By Application: Process Development, Upstream, Downstream

By End-User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Life Science R&D Companies, Others

By Geography: The global bioprocess containers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bioprocess containers market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the bioprocess containers global market, bioprocess containers global market share, bioprocess containers market segments and geographies, bioprocess containers market players, bioprocess containers global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Bioprocess Containers Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Sartorius Stedim Biotech, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Danaher Corporation, Merck Millipore, Sartorius AG, Lonza, Meissner Filtration Products Inc, Cole-Parmer Instrument Co, Optimum Processing Inc, Avantor Inc, Saint-Gobain SA, Rim Bio, Abec Inc, Entegris, Inc., and Corning Incorporated.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

