Vehicle Analytics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 23% Through 2026

Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the vehicle analytics market is expected to grow to $6.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.1%. The growing dominance of connected vehicles is significantly contributing to the vehicle analytics market growth.

The vehicle analytics market consists of the sale of vehicle analytics software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to track real-time information from the vehicles and gain real-time insights about the current state of the vehicle and related operating activities. Vehicles analytics is an analytical technique that also provides road condition inspection, information related to vehicle counting, tracking, speed detection, incorrect direction detection, and brand detection.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market Trends

Technological advancements are shaping the vehicle analytics market. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in vehicle analytics provide enhanced and faster decision-making and predict vehicle health and driving habits. The major players in the market are launching advanced technologies to provide real-time feedback to drivers. For instance, in October 2019, Zoomcar, an India-based self-drive car rental company launched a vehicle model agnostic Driver Score Tech Stack, an AI-Powered algorithm with machine learning capabilities that helps in tracking the mechanical specs, driving style of the customer, and identifies critical events of driving the car. The scoring system gives a rating on a scale of 0-100 to give real-time feedback on the advent of rash driving to drivers and help them adjust their behavior.

Global Vehicle Analytics Market Segments

The global vehicle analytics market is segmented:

By Component: Software, Services

By Deployment Model: On-Premises, On-Demand

By Application: Predictive Maintenance, Warranty Analytics, Traffic Management, Safety and Security Management, Driver and User Behavior Analysis, Dealer Performance Analysis, Infotainment, Usage-Based Insurance, Road Charging

By End-User: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Service Providers, Automotive Dealers, Fleet Owners, Regulatory Bodies, Insurers

By Geography: The global vehicle analytics market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides vehicle analytics market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global vehicle analytics market, vehicle analytics market share, vehicle analytics market segments and geographies, vehicle analytics market players, vehicle analytics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The vehicle analytics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Vehicle Analytics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Genetec Inc., Cloud Made Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Teletrac Navman, Agnik LLC, Pivotal Software Inc., SAS Institute, Acerta Systems Analytics Inc., Amodo Ltd., INRIX, Inseego Corp., ARI Fleet Management Company, and Continental AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC