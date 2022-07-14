Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market Applications In Various Industries Fuels The Growth

Tunable Diode Laser Analyzer Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in demand for use of tunable diode laser analyzers in boilers and furnaces in plants in different industries is expected to drive the growth of the tunable diode laser analyzer market going forward. The combustion furnace and boilers used in plants in different industries are used as energy sources and a large amount of exhaust gas is emitted through them in manufacturing plants. To control the amount of gas emitted from the plants, tunable diode analyzers are being extensively used by many industries. For instance, the TDL200 Tunable Diode Analyzer, by YOKAGAWA, a major player in the industry, provides optimum combustion control in furnaces in manufacturing plants. According to the tunable diode laser analyzer market analysis, the demand for tunable diode analyzers to use in furnaces to control gas emissions from manufacturing plants is fueling the market.

The global tunable diode laser analyzer market size is expected to grow from $409.90 million in 2021 to $596.20 million in 2026 at a rate of 7.8%. The global tunable diode laser analyzer market share is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2026 and reach $876.90 million in 2031.

Product innovations has emerged as a key trend in the tunable diode laser analyzer market. Major companies operating in the tunable diode laser analyzer sector are focused on developing new products to meet demand. For instance, in April 2021, Yokogawa Electric, a Japan based information technology company launched TDLS8200 probe type tunable diode laser spectrometer. The TDLS8200 will be able to detect oxygen, carbon monoxide, and methane gas concentrations directly and at high speed, while maintaining the same cheap installation cost, good measurement stability, and high dependability as the previous TDLS8100. The TDLS8200 will be expanded this year with the introduction of a version that can take measurements in situations with temperatures up to 850°C, in addition to the capacity to continuously measure three separate gas types.

Major players covered in the global tunable diode laser analyzer industry are Emerson Electric Co., ABB Ltd., Teledyne Analytical Instruments, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, AMETEK Inc.

TBRC’s tunable diode laser analyzer market research report is segmented by gas analyzer into oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, COx analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CxHx analyzer, other gas analyzer, by measurement into in-situ, extractive, by end-use industry into oil and gas, metals and mining, fertilizers, cement, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, other end-use industry.

