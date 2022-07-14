Vehicle Sought in a Theft One Offense: 1800 Block of Bay Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to a Theft One offense that occurred on Monday, July 11, 2022, in the 1800 block of Bay Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:00 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle at the listed location. The suspects took the tires and rims from the victim’s vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspects’ vehicle was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

