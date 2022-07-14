Diversified Business Plan Including Green Energy Technology w/ 5 Contracts Executed; Golden Triangle: Stock Symbol GTVH

$GTVH Logo $GTVH Entertainment "EPIC RAVES" $GTVH Entertainment Show $GTVH Le Pragma Health and Wellness #CBD $GTVH subsidiary HyFrontier Technologies

Diversified Business Plan Including Green Energy Technology with Five Contracts Executed to Date; LOI to Acquire Le Pragma CBT Wellness Product Lines: GTVH

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc (OTCMKTS:GTVH)

Our team has been working with Electryone for quite some time, and we are so excited to show the world what we have in place. GTVH shareholders will fully understand the value within this partnership” — GTVH CEO Steffan Dalsgaard

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Business Plan Including Green Energy Technology with Five Contracts Executed to Date; LOI to Acquire Le Pragma CBT Wellness Product Lines: Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.  Multiple Divisions in Diversified Business Sectors. Authorized Distributor of Electryone Advisors, Inc. for Green Microgrid Technology, a Superior Alternative Energy Solution. Five Executed Contracts for Deployment of Electryone Drive Green Energy Technology in Multiple States. Binding LOI to Acquire Assets & Intellectual Property from Le Pragma, LLC for All-Natural Health, Wellness & Beauty Products. Entertainment Division Organizes Exciting Electronic Dance Music (EDM) Concerts. Fulfillment Division Setting up New Marketing Growth Opportunities. Napa Wines Division Marketing Multiple New Brands.Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC: GTVH) is a multifaceted company pursuing ventures in the Health, Entertainment and Technology sectors. In addition, GTVH provides a professional corporate representation service in these sectors while consulting on a variety of different business development objectives.Health Division Focused on CBD and PPE MarketsGTVH owns Global Health Services ( www.GTVHealth.com ) which operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary under its health division. Global Health Services, LLC has a mission to provide solutions to different businesses in the health sector while maintaining the highest professional standards available. This GTVH division is currently doing business in the CBD space and in the Medical PPE space, which provides an array of products and services for individuals and businesses. GTVH offers an online portal which will position a multitude of verticals on a single platform for each market. The vision is to become a "one-stop-shop" for the best products and services available in the space. On June 22nd GTVH announced on Twitter that its Sonder Fulfillment division has been working on becoming a first mover in the Brazilian CBD market.Total of 5 Initial Executed Contracts so far for Deployment of Electryone Drive Green Energy TechnologyOn June 17th GTVH announced two newly executed contracts for the installment of Electryone Drive green energy system in the states of California and Arkansas.The GTVH customers include a large-scale lumber and sawmill company with a 300-kilowatt-hour system and a vertically integrated agriculture company with three separate 3-megawatt (MW) units (nine MW total). The direct effect of the on-site microgrid will significantly impact the economic outlook of these businesses by substantially lowering their carbon footprint and reducing monthly electric bills, which in turn will increase their monthly capital. Because of this each company is fully committed to maintain a contract with Electryone as their power management provider.On May 31st GTVH announced three contracts for installment of the Electryone Drive green energy technology. These three new GTVH customers include businesses consisting of a vertically integrated agriculture company, a large-scale business park and an organization for research and development. The direct effect of the onsite microgrid will impact the economic outlook for these businesses by significantly decreasing their monthly electric bills and reducing their carbon footprints, as well as providing them with a more stable and reliable power source that is sustainable for the environment.These first three executed contracts will provide GTVH with a strong capital injection, including an install bonus of $413,437.50 as well as a residual monthly commission of $8,452.50 for 24 consecutive months, equaling $202,860. In total, compensation for GTVH will equate to $616,297.50.Electryone Advisors has authorized GTVH to market the Electryone Drive technology and build its own sales team to expand outreach efforts and drive a strong compensation that follows each microgrid installation completed by the clients that GTVH or its representatives deliver. The compensation will equate to $28,125 per MW as an install bonus, delivered two weeks after installation, along with a monthly residual income of $575 per MW for 24 months after installation.For more information on Electryone Advisors visit: www.ElectryoneAdvisors.com Binding LOI to Acquire Assets & Intellectual Property from Le Pragma, LLCOn May 18th GTVH announced that after nearly 10 months of work it has executed a Binding Letter of Intent and has formalized the complete terms to acquire all assets and intellectual property of Le Pragma, LLC, a full retail line of high-end, all-natural, health, wellness and beauty products.Created by the founders of the GTVH division Sonder Fulfillment, Le Pragma was designed from conception to have a universal appeal as a luxurious cannabinoid brand distributed throughout the world. With a strategic vision of going beyond products and introducing an everyday use regimen that compliments an active lifestyle, Le Pragma seeks to become the “CBD line of the future.” Additionally, Le Pragma’s cutting-edge formulations and dedication to a precise science sets Le Pragma products apart from other companies, delivering optimal wellness throughout its entire retail line.Furthermore, as an educational leader in the industry, Le Pragma has a mission of providing explicit, evidence-based knowledge of the lifestyle benefits of CBD. This includes clinical trials, proper usage recommendations, and scientific background on the products being released. Supporting the company’s past research in place, initial plans have been set to provide a strong expansion of this product line into the nootropics industry while also developing an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient line of CBD products that will focus on providing targeted benefits to specific medical issues.Product inventory includes CBD Tinctures, CBD Wellness Pills, CBD Pain Cream, Lip Balm, and a 5-step CBD skincare system comprised of a CBD Face Cleanser, CBD Exfoliant, CBD Serum, CBD Face Oil, and CBD Face Cream. The valuation of the inventory acquired could generate more than $5 million in retail sales through established distribution channels.For more information on Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTVH) visit: http://www.GoldenTriangleInc.com DISCLAIMER: This article is purely for informational purposes and is not a recommendation in any way for buying or selling stocks

$GTVH Video opinion