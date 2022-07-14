Barrier Tube Packaging Market to Increase Rapidly | Emerging Industries, Challenges and Threats Faced by Key Vendors
The study investigates current and future market gaining insight and information on the various segments linked to the global Barrier Tube Packaging marketNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tubes are commonly used for packaging of viscous fluids such as gel, cream, ketchup, etc. Consumers prefer tubes for the products to be used in smaller quantity as tubes offer the convenience of using a product frequently and efficiently.
Barrier tubes can carry products that are volatile in nature, thus for preventing the materials from getting leaked, oxidized manufacturers alter the barrier properties of the tube. Tubes are commonly made of plastic and manufacturers use various combinations of materials to improve the barrier properties of the tube packaging. Barrier tube packaging has wide range of application such as pharmaceutical industry, personal care industry, household goods, the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, etc.
Tube packaging provides opportunities for the manufacturer to supply product in various quantities and raw material being cheaply available for tube form of packaging is widely preferred by the manufacturers.
Barrier Tube Packaging Market - Key Players
Some major players of the barrier tube packaging market are Essel Propack Limited, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Montebello Packaging, Viva IML Tubes, Uflex Limited, Tubapack, a.s., IntraPac International Corporation, Tekni-Plex, Inc., Skypack India Pvt Ltd, Guangzhou Amy Plastic Tube Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Unique Pack Products Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Zhongjidingsheng Trading Co., Ltd., Rego Packing Industry Co., Ltd., Nantong YouRong Equipment Co., Ltd., etc.
Key Segments Covered in the Barrier Tube Packaging Industry Survey-
Barrier Tube Packaging by Type of Material:
Plastic
LDPE
HDPE
PP
PA
EVOH
Metal
Aluminum
Tin
Barrier Tube Packaging by End-use:
Pharmaceutical industry
Consumer packaging
Food packaging
Personal care
Construction
Others (home care, stationery, etc.)
Barrier Tube Packaging Market: Market Dynamics
The need of making packaging more user-friendly has led to the evolution of tube packaging. Barrier tube packaging is co-related to the flexible packaging market. Flexible packaging is estimated to be about US$ 238 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. On the backdrop of the convenience offered by the tube packaging the use of the tubes for packaging of viscous fluids influences the barrier tube packaging market.
The need for improving the shelf life and efficiency in the usage of products has widened the area of application for barrier tubes. The ability of barrier tube to provide protection against moisture, light, heat, etc.is an important factor contributing to the growth of the barrier tube packaging market. However, the inability of the barrier tubes to offer bulk packaging can limit the growth in barrier tube packaging market. Moreover, the presence of substitutes of barrier tube packaging such as stand up pouches which are as cheap and efficient as barrier tube for utilization of viscous fluids can hamper the barrier tube packaging market.The rising concern of the regulatory authorities on the backdrop of increasing plastic waste can resist the growth of the barrier tube packaging market.
However being a sustainable form of packaging can open new opportunities for barrier tube packaging market over the forecast period.
North America is expected to lead the barrier tube packaging market over the forecast period due to the barrier tube packaging being aligned with the consumption pattern in the region. Latin America and APEJ region is expected to exhibit rapid growth for the barrier tube packaging market owing to the changing lifestyle of the consumers in the region.
Western Europe and Japan region is anticipated to contribute the significant amount of revenue for barrier tube packaging market attributing to the significant per capita expense on the packaging. While the demand for barrier tube packaging market in Eastern Europe and MEA region is expected to be sluggish.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on
• Market Segments
• Market Dynamics
• Market Size
• Supply & Demand
• Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
• Competition & Companies involved
• Technology
• Value Chain
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.
The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies
