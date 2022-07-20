Elite Elevators Introduces World’s number one certified home lifts and Platform Lifts in Malaysia
The number 1 choice of Malaysians, Elite Elevators, is the leading provider of varieties of TUV SUD Certified Home Elevators and Stair Lifts.
The Real Home Lifts”KUALA LUMPUR, MASSACHUSETTS, MALAYSIA, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elite Elevator is Malaysia's leading home elevator and stair lift company. It is based in Kuala Lumpur and provides TUV SUD Certified Home Elevators, specializing in Home Lifts, Residential Elevators, Stair Lifts, Platform Lifts, Cog-Belt Home Elevators, Gearless Residential Lifts, and Hydraulic Home Elevators for Small Houses, Villas, Bungalows, Buildings, and Luxury Homes. Elite Elevator Malaysia uses cutting-edge technology to create comfortable and smooth-running Home Elevators manufactured in Italy and engineered by German experts. The company provides and installs custom-made elevators to meet its clients' needs. They pay close attention to detail and innovate each design to create a once-in-a-lifetime experience for their clients. Elite Elevator has grown in popularity as the leading supplier of Home Elevators in Malaysia, owing to its focus on durability and safety.
Elite Elevator is acclaimed for Altura Diamond Home Elevator, which is manufactured using cutting-edge technology which other companies have not yet used. The home elevator uses patented cog-belt technology and a rivet-free shaft. It comes in various sizes and configurations, making it a customizable option that can be installed indoors and outdoors in tiny homes, townhouses, estates, and apartment buildings. The Altura Diamond Home Elevator is the most popular among the other Home Elevators in Malaysia. It also comes in a Platinum variant. For more, visit: Home elevators in Malaysia | Domestic home lifts Malaysia.
Elite Elevator also has a series of Stair Lifts. Synonymous with wheelchairs, Home Elevators Stair Lifts is an ideal solution in situations where climbing stairs is a difficult task. Their award-winning battery-powered Flow X and Supra Stair Lifts can easily navigate even the most complex staircases. Stair Lifts are designed for smooth movement and offer exceptional levels of comfort, confidence, and craftsmanship. The exclusive features of Flow X and Supra Stair Lifts include:
● They have adjustable seats to fit the comfort of every user.
● Elite Elevator uses patented path-breaking swivel technology to ensure that users always face the staircase at every bend or turn.
● They can be installed in a matter of hours and take up very little space on the staircase.
● Depending on the needs, they can be installed indoors or outdoors via straight, curved, or spiral staircases
Malaysians trust Elite Elevator Corporation for superior quality and design products at an affordable price. The team behind Malaysia’s leading Home Elevators Company shared: 'The products Elite Elevators work with are designed and manufactured by TK Access Solutions in their Italian facility, and are certified by the independent body TÜV SÜD. TÜV SÜD certification ensures the products comply with stringent European safety standards, guaranteeing peace of mind for the clients.'
Elite Home Elevators and Stair Lifts are a magnificent and luxurious addition to every home's beauty and a great way to add an access option for multi-story homes. An elevator or stair lift from Elite Elevators increases the value of a home while also ensuring convenience. It can be installed in both new and existing homes. Furthermore, the experts on their team help clients understand the importance of licensed elevators. An expert team of Sales, Operations, and Technicians works with each client to ensure that everything is perfect and that the product is delivered on time and according to their specifications. Clients' inquiries are promptly addressed by their 24-hour customer service team.
