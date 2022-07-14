Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market to Clock CAGR of 21.4% during 2015 - 2020

Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging Market to Reach $24.2 Billion, Globally, by 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report by Allied Market Research, titled, "World Anti-Counterfeit Electronics and Automobiles Packaging - Market Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 -2020", forecasts the global anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2015 to 2020. Hologram technology would dominate the authentication packaging technology market and is expected to reach $8.0 billion in 2020. Taggants technology segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 21.4% during 2015 - 2020.

To view the report, visit the website at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/anti-counterfeit-electronics-and-automobiles-packaging-market

Be it fake memory chips or refurbished automotive components sold as new, every year counterfeit electronic goods and automobile accessories surge the market in large numbers. Businesses and consumer within automotive and semiconductor industry are respectively losing about $3 billion and $75 billion annually. The high value of counterfeiting has spiked the demand of anti-counterfeit technologies within these industries. Additionally, factors such as advanced tracking technologies and adoption of RFID technology is also contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, the increasing consumers awareness about counterfeit products and rising government efforts to counter electronic and automotive counterfeiting in developed as well as developing nations is supplementing the market growth. However, high cost associated with implementation of product identification setups and impact of anti-counterfeit products on distribution process would limit the market growth.

Conventional authentication technologies such as holograms, inks and dyes are the highest revenue generator in the global anti-counterfeit electronics and automobiles packaging market owing to their economic pricing and ease of application. Track and trace technologies are gaining popularity as potential solution for product tracking and authentication. Barcode is one of the leading technology in track and trace solution and is widely used across electronics industry.

Key findings of the study:

• Inks & dyes and holograms collectively accounted for about 91.2% of the revenue generated in 2014

• RFID technology market segment would grow with highest rate during the forecast period, owing to its accuracy and multiple applications

• North America will continue to lead the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market, closely followed by Europe, all through to the forecast period

Technologies have a significant impact on the global anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market. The advent of novel technologies leads to introduction of new and advanced product lines in anti-counterfeit packaging market. In order to gain the maximum market share, key leaders of the anti-counterfeit packaging (electronics and automobiles) market have adopted product launch as a key growth strategy, which is proved to be highly successful for this market. Key companies profiled in this report are, Alien Technology Corp., AlpVision, Zebra Technologies Corp., Avery Dennison Corp., Giesecke & Devrient (G&D), Impinj Incorporation, Datamax-O'Neil (Honeywell), Applied DNA Science, InkSure Technologies Inc. and IAI industrial systems.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com