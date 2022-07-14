Digital Experience Monitoring Market size is expected to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by 2031

Digital Experience Monitoring [DEM] Market

Digital Experience Monitoring [DEM] Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- End-user experience monitoring (EUEM) enables IT professionals to understand issues from the viewpoint of end users, deliver a better customer experience, and fix issues more quickly by constantly capturing failures, breakdowns, page load data, network requests, and other metrics. Monitoring empowers IT organizations to implement service-level agreements by allowing them to easily monitor how content services and third-party APIs influence software performance. Companies are involved in gauging digital experience from the standpoint of the end-user; therefore, the IT paradigm has evolved mainly from assisting call center operations to serving a much wider virtual environment. Moreover, the increasing number of agents tasked with providing a better end-user experience, the growing requirement to quantify the business effect of EUEM, and evolving end-user demands are important factors driving the expansion of the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market.

The global digital experience monitoring (DEM) market is anticipated to reach US$ 6.53 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2031 (forecast period)

COVID-19 Pandemic had Beneficial Impact on Global Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a beneficial impact on the sales of digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. Throughout the pandemic, several sectors implemented digital experience monitoring technologies to enhance the customer experience as identifying the end user's and audience's demands and behavior is vital. Businesses have employed digital experience monitoring technology to support contracts, product demand, and user experience. Moreover, according to Eurostat data from 2020, 87% of EU individuals aged 16 to 74 claimed they had been using the internet. The proportion of people using the internet has increased exponentially, from 68% in 2015 to 89% in 2019. As a result, the growing number of internet users assisted the growth of the global digital experience monitoring (DEM) market during the COVID-19 crisis.

North America to Spearhead Global Market

North America is projected to have a sizable part of the global digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. The presence of several digital experience monitoring (DEM) solution providers and early implementation of digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions are the main factors driving the regional market growth. Moreover, the region's digital experience monitoring (DEM) market is being bolstered by a consistent increase in demand for digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions in different sectors such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, and retail. Due to the increased demand for digital experience monitoring (DEM) software, vendors are focused on the release of improved digital experience monitoring (DEM) solutions to meet the needs of end users.

Asia Pacific is estimated to develop at a significant rate in the worldwide digital experience monitoring (DEM) market during the forecast period. This is due to the increased adoption of cloud and mobile technologies in different small and medium-sized businesses in the area. The regional market is being driven further by technical advancements and the growth of the IT industry. Infrastructure development in nations such as India, China, Singapore, and Japan has provided revenue-generation opportunities in digital experience monitoring (DEM) market. Moreover, the growing need to monitor end-user and customer experience across numerous channels is projected to propel regional market growth.

Leading players in the digital experience monitoring (DEM) market are Catchpoint Systems Inc., Dynatrace LLC, Cisco, Aternity LLC, New Relic Inc., Riverbed Technology Inc., Splunk Inc., Zscaler Inc., Datadog, Nexthink SA, Lakeside Software LLC, Broadcom Inc., Apica, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and SolarWinds Worldwide LLC.

