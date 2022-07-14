India Chocolate Market Share, Size, Growth, Competitive Analysis and Industry Trends 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India Chocolate Market: Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the India chocolate market reached a value of US$ 2.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.1% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Industry Definition and Application:

Chocolate refers to a food item made from roasted cocoa beans and consumed as candy. It is used to make beverages and flavor or coat various confections and bakery items, such as muffins, biscuits, brownies, shakes, cakes, etc. Chocolate comprises of minimal amounts of stimulating alkaloids, theobromine, caffeine, etc., which are rich in carbohydrates and a reliable source of quick energy. Moreover, the regular consumption of premium chocolates in moderate quantities aids in improving blood circulation in the body, minimizing blood pressure, reducing the risks of heart diseases, augmenting brain function, etc.

Indian Chocolate Industry Trends and Drivers:

The expanding food and beverage (F&B) sector across the country is among the primary factors driving the India chocolate market. In addition to this, the wide availability of chocolates in numerous forms, such as dark chocolate, sprinkles, white chocolate, chocolate syrup, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing popularity of molded chocolates in unique shapes and sizes is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preferences towards newer chocolate variants infused with additional flavors are also positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing awareness towards the several health benefits associated with consuming dark chocolate is further bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the premiumization of chocolate-based products and the elevating adoption of innovative packaging solutions by manufacturers are anticipated to fuel the India chocolate market.

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the India chocolate market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

• Ferrero India Private Limited

• Nestle India Limited

• Mars International India Private Limited

• ITC Limited

• Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.

• Hershey India Private Limited

• Global Consumer Products Private Limited

• Surya Food & Agro Ltd.

• Lotus Chocolate Company Limited

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the India chocolate market on the basis of type, product form, packaging type, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Milk Chocolate

• Dark Chocolate

• White Chocolate

Breakup by Product Form:

• Moulded

• Countline

• Others

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Pouches and Bags

• Boxed Chocolate

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Retail Sales

• Institutional Sales

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• East India

• West and Central India

• South India

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

