Catering and Food Service Contractor Market: Determined By Market Concentration Rate, Products, Services & Solutions

Catering and Food Service Contractor Market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catering and Food Service Contractor Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Catering and Food Service Contractor Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Catering is a very critical part of the business, especially for network carriers serving long distances. Meal design and meal planning are important processes of catering services. According to International Air Transport Association (IATA), catering planning and catering operations are important areas of activities of catering services. Growing tourism industry is one of the major factors driving growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. According to the Our World in Data, in 2014, international tourist arrivals across regions including Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Middle East was 1.14 billion, which increased to 1.24 billion in 2016.

Moreover, increasing preference for mini buffets is also expected to propel growth of the global catering and food service contractor market. Mini meals are convenient and are packed in disposable trays, which are then dropped off at desired locations. Such meals are significantly preferred for smaller gatherings or when there are space constraints. Moreover, hassle-free set-up of mini buffets has led their increasing adoption compared to normal buffet counterparts.

However, increasing number of online food delivery services is a major restraining factor for growth of the global catering and food service market. Online food services make ordering process easier and convenient, maintain cost transparency including price along with other taxes to be charged, and monitor expenses incurring in real-time. These services enable customers to order through mobile app and explore various options of food without the intervention of contractors. The major competitors of the global catering and foodservice contractors pertaining to online food delivery services include, Food Matters, Zomato, Swiggy, UberEats, Foodpanda, Deliveroo, and others.

Market Dynamics

Increasing preference of sustainable diet is a significant factor for the catering and food service contractor market growth. Sustainable diet refers to healthy diet followed by people by taking into consideration its impact on ecosystems and biodiversity. Sustainable foods such as vegetables and fruits are economically fair and are nutritious. Menus provided by caterers are expected to include foods, which are gluten free, flourless, mushroom-less, and shell-fish free.

Furthermore, key players in the market are focusing launching online catering services in order to enhance their market share. For instance, Caterspot offers online catering services from registration, order processing, deciding of meals till cancellation, if required. The company facilitates services of partner caterers and does not offer catering services itself.

Key players operating in the global catering and food service contractor include, Compass Group Plc., Sodexo, Aramark Corporation, Elior Group, Delaware North, Westbury Street Holdings, Ovations Food Services, Thompson Hospitality, Dine Contract Catering, Olive Catering Services, and others.

