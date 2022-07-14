Algal DHA and ARA Market Research and Analysis by Expert: details, Cost Structures and Market statistics Till 2028

Algal DHA and ARA Market

Algae are sustainable and vegetarian source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and arachidonic acid (ARA).

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Algal DHA and ARA Market Research focuses on the key trends prevailing in the Global Algal DHA and ARA Industry sector. The existing Industry scenario has been studied and future projections with respect to the sector have also been investigated. Market study report comprises evaluation of numerous influential factors including industry overview in terms of historic and present situation, key manufacturers, product/service application and types, key regions and marketplaces, forecast estimation for global market share, revenue and CAGR.

Market Overview:

Algae are vegetarian and sustainable source of docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and arachidonic acid (ARA). DHA and ARA consumption help reduce aging and improves brain, heart, and gastrointestinal health. Therefore, there is an increasing demand for algal DHA and ARA in the market, due to the various health benefits it offers. The body can make both DHA and ARA from certain other dietary fatty acids, which are found in plant oils and other sources. Certain studies have found that infants fed formula supplemented with both DHA and ARA help lower blood pressure, which in turn reduce the risk of heart disease later in life. DHA and ARA are essential for the growth and functional development of the brain in infants. Thus, with the increasing awareness among people about the health benefits of DHA/ARA-based products, the demand for DHA and ARA enriched food and beverages is also increasing across the world.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global algal DHA and ARA market are Cargill, Algisys, LLC, Lonza Group, Corbion N.V., Cabio Bioengineering (Wuhan) Co., Ltd., and Koninklijke DSM N.V., among others.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for algal DHA and due to increasing awareness among people about infant nutrition and health is expected to propel growth of the algal DHA and ARA market during the forecast period. For instance, government agencies such as World Health Organization (WHO) and Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recommended that all infant formula should contain DHA and ARA.

Moreover, increasing demand for infant formula and nutritional supplement due to increasing infant population worldwide is expected to augment the growth of the algal DHA and ARA market. For instance, in April 2020, Royal DSM announced the launch of its new, high-quality microbial DHASCO-B and ARASCO powders for infant nutrition. DHASCO-B and ARASCO powders are safe, natural, and support optimal developmental outcomes in infants.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The pandemic poses grave risks to the nutritional status and survival of children worldwide. One in ten deaths in children under the age of 5 are due to severe wasting because they are at increased risk of death from infectious diseases. Therefore, as the pandemic reaches countries with a high burden of child undernutrition, it is critical to include wasted children in the list of vulnerable groups to COVID-19. Many are wondering about the more specific role of diet and nutrition during this pandemic. This in turn is expected to increase demand for infant formula and nutritional supplement worldwide, driving the growth of the market. DHA and ARA-based products are essential for the growth and functional development of the brain in infants.

Key Takeaways:

The algal DHA and ARA market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period owing to the government's efforts to fight malnutrition. According to WHO, in 2020, worldwide, around 149 million children under 5 were estimated to be stunted (too short for age), 45 million were estimated to be wasted (too thin for height), and 38.9 million were overweight or obese.

Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the algal DHA and ARA market due to the increasing awareness among people about infant nutrition and health, increasing infant population, and increasing demand for infant formula and nutritional supplement. For instance, European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recommend that all infant formula should contain DHA and ARA.

