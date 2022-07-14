8th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 13 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced
MACAU, July 14 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 8th round of Citywide NAT programme, which was held from 09:00 on 12 July to 18:00 on 13 July; a cumulative total of 13 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.
The 13 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:
|
NAT station
|
Date
|
Time
|
Pac On Ferry Terminal
|
12 July
|
around 10:07
|
Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A
|
12 July
|
around 11:46
|
St. Joseph Secondary School 2
|
12 July
|
around 14:12
|
13 July
|
around 14:38
|
University of Macau
|
12 July
|
around 15:12
|
Macao Jiangmen Communal Society – Elderly Activity Centre
|
13 July
|
around 08:59
|
Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion
|
13 July
|
around 12:21
|
Colegio Mateu Ricci
|
13 July
|
around 13:38
|
Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium
|
13 July
|
around 15:15, 15:17
|
Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium
|
13 July
|
around 17:18
|
Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations
|
13 July
|
around 17:21
|
Tong Nam School (Secondary Section)
|
13 July
|
around 17:25
All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.
The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day (until 17 July), and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.