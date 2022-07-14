8th round of Citywide NAT has ended; A cumulative total of 13 tubes of mixed samples tested positive; Concerned NAT stations and sampling time announced

MACAU, July 14 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces the conclusion of the 8th round of Citywide NAT programme, which was held from 09:00 on 12 July to 18:00 on 13 July; a cumulative total of 13 tubes of mixed samples have been tested positive.

The 13 tubes of samples concerned were collected at the following NAT stations and times:

NAT station Date Time Pac On Ferry Terminal 12 July around 10:07 Tap Seac Multiport Pavilion A 12 July around 11:46 St. Joseph Secondary School 2 12 July around 14:12 13 July around 14:38 University of Macau 12 July around 15:12 Macao Jiangmen Communal Society – Elderly Activity Centre 13 July around 08:59 Olympic Sports Centre – Indoor Pavilion 13 July around 12:21 Colegio Mateu Ricci 13 July around 13:38 Kiang Wu Hospital Auditorium 13 July around 15:15, 15:17 Macau University of Science and Technology Gymnasium 13 July around 17:18 Seac Pai Van Family Support and Community Service Complex of the General Union of Macao Residents’ Associations 13 July around 17:21 Tong Nam School (Secondary Section) 13 July around 17:25

All the above stations have collected samples in accordance with the epidemic prevention instructions, and at present, all concerned stations have been cleaned and disinfected, and are now open to the public again.

The Centre assures citizens who went to get tested at the above locations and times that there is no need to worry, and appeals to them to carry out self-health management properly. Meanwhile, all people in Macao should undergo a rapid antigen test (RAT) every day (until 17 July), and upload the test result to the designated platform. Citizens feeling unwell can visit the hospital emergency for follow-up.