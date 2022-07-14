Supplies delivery service of five Red Code buildings suspended today to facilitate nucleic acid tests of households

MACAU, July 14 - As the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Lin Fong (Bloco 5), Edf. Vai Long (Bloco 2) and Chun Pek Garden (Phase 2) to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this morning (14 July), the distribution of vegetables and frozen meat food packs originally scheduled for this morning has to be rescheduled to this afternoon.

In addition, the Health Bureau has arranged for the households in Edf. Yau Kai and Edf. Kuong Wa (Bloco 8) to undergo nucleic acid specimen collection this afternoon (14 July).

For the above reasons, the Subsistence Team will suspend the delivery service of life supplies sent by friends and relatives of households in the five mentioned Red Code buildings, which was originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. today. The households’ understanding is appreciated and they are advised to ask friends and relatives not to send supplies to the sites today.