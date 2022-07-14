Derby Barracks / Crash - Leaving Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5002960

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 2216

STREET: Main Street (VT Route 58)

TOWN: Orleans

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Water Street

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Shane Lontine

AGE: 40

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage

INJURIES: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on Main Street (VT Route 58) in Orleans village. Witnesses stated the vehicle had crashed into the Barton River bridge and the operator had left the scene. The operator, identified as Lontine, was found at a residence on School Street in Orleans. Investigation revealed that Lontine was turning left from Water Street onto Main Street when he squealed his tires, left his lane of travel, and lost control of his vehicle. Lontine’s vehicle collided with the bridge, causing major damage to the front end of the vehicle, and cracking a pillar on the side of the bridge. Lontine was issued a citation to appear in court on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation. Lontine was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for starting parked vehicles and roadways laned for traffic.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 10:00AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov