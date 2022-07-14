Derby Barracks / Crash - Leaving Scene of an Accident, Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5002960
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 07/13/2022 2216
STREET: Main Street (VT Route 58)
TOWN: Orleans
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Water Street
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry pavement
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Shane Lontine
AGE: 40
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Major front end damage
INJURIES: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle collision on Main Street (VT Route 58) in Orleans village. Witnesses stated the vehicle had crashed into the Barton River bridge and the operator had left the scene. The operator, identified as Lontine, was found at a residence on School Street in Orleans. Investigation revealed that Lontine was turning left from Water Street onto Main Street when he squealed his tires, left his lane of travel, and lost control of his vehicle. Lontine’s vehicle collided with the bridge, causing major damage to the front end of the vehicle, and cracking a pillar on the side of the bridge. Lontine was issued a citation to appear in court on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Negligent Operation. Lontine was issued Vermont Civil Violation Complaints for starting parked vehicles and roadways laned for traffic.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/30/2022 10:00AM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
