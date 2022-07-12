Familiarization with the progress of construction work in the transport tunnel T-18 and the installation chamber of the water tunnels of the units of the Rogun HPP

TAJIKISTAN, July 12 - The Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Chairman of the Majlisi milli Majlisi Oli of the Republic of Tajikistan, Mayor of the city of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali and Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Qohir Rasulzoda at the Rogun hydroelectric power station became familiar with the progress of construction work in the transport tunnel T-18 and the installation chamber of the water tunnels of the units.

The installation chamber of the permanent water intake tunnel is located at an altitude of 1172 meters above sea level with a length of 156 meters, a width of 18.4 meters and a height of 21.2 meters.

The installation chamber of the permanent water intake tunnel consists of 6 water shafts and is designed for the installation of steel materials inside the water intake shafts of units No. 1-6. These shafts serve to deliver water to the units.

The Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon was informed that at present, tunneling and drilling works in the amount of 55 thousand 225 cubic meters, concrete laying in the amount of 725 cubic meters and spraying of concrete solutions in the amount of 5 thousand 460 square meters have been carried out in the installation chamber of the permanent water intake tunnel.

Construction and installation work was carried out according to the project of the Swiss company "EFRI" by construction contractors - Closed Joint-Stock Company "Testing and Mechanical Plant" of the city of Norak.

Currently, construction work at this construction site of the Rogun hydroelectric power station is being carried out according to plan at a high quality level. Specialists and workers, using modern industry equipment and mechanisms and high-quality building materials, make daily efforts to carry out construction work at this strategic facility in the country on time.

During the tour, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held a conversation with workers and specialists and highly appreciated the quality of the work performed.

According to the project, the water intake shaft of unit No. 1 starts at 1172 meters and reaches 966 meters, which is 206 meters in total. The volume of tunneling work at this mine under the project is 12,540 cubic meters, of which 2,478 cubic meters have been completed to date, which is 41 meters.

The height of the water intake shaft of unit No. 2 is 206 meters, according to the project, the volume of tunneling work at this mine includes 12,540 cubic meters, and to date, 6,223 cubic meters have been completed, which is equal to 103 meters.

The water intake shaft of unit No. 3 has a height of 186 meters, according to the project, 12 thousand 540 cubic meters of tunneling work are planned on it, to date, work has been completed on 10 thousand 282 cubic meters, which is 170 meters.

The height of the water intake shaft of unit No. 4 is also 186 meters, and tunneling work at this mine under the project is 12,540 cubic meters, of which 10,152 cubic meters have been completed, reaching 168 meters.

The shafts of water intake of units No. 5 and No. 6 have a height of 152 meters, tunneling work in these mines under the project is 9 thousand 700 cubic meters and is fully completed.

Thus, the volume of work performed in the permanent water intake shafts of units No. 1 and No. 2 is 40 percent, in the permanent water intake shafts of units No. 3 and No. 4 - 70 percent, and in the permanent water intake shafts of units No. 5 and No. 6 of the Rogun HPP are accomplished in full volume.

The Head of State, Emomali Rahmon, expressed satisfaction with the effective work of experienced workers and specialists at the construction site of the installation chamber for water supply of units in the T-18 transport tunnel, and gave instructions and useful recommendations to the responsible persons of the facility for further expansion of creative work.