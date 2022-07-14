Arrest Made in Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the First and Fifth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred in the First and Fifth Districts.

Armed Carjacking (Gun): On Sunday, January 9, 2022, at approximately 7:20 pm, the suspects approached the victim, who was standing at their vehicle, in the 400 block of 7 th Street, Southwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-003-670

Armed Robbery (Gun)/ Theft One (Stolen Auto): On Monday, January 10, 2022, at approximately 2:47 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 700 block of L Street, Northeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim’s vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 22-003-967

On Wednesday, July 13, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, an 18-year-old male (who was 17 at the time of the offenses), of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Armed Robbery (Gun).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###