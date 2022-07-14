Surgical Robotic System Market Growing at CAGR of 13.7% From 2019-2027 | Boosting Technologies, Industry Growth, Demand

Surgical Robotic System Market

Rise in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological diseases etc, is expected to boost the adoption of robotic surgical systems

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A surgical robotic system is a combination of devices, equipment, software, and services that help perform many minimally invasive surgeries, including gynecologic, cardiac, neurological, orthopedic, and others. Robotic systems allow surgeons to automate surgical procedures, improving efficiency and accuracy during procedures and reducing post-operative complications. They effectively represent and master body parts, helping surgeons work on remote areas of the body. Further, they reduce the risk of blood loss and infection; And offer fewer recovery times and fewer scars than traditional open surgery.

Robotic surgery is the least invasive type of surgery that uses robotics to perform surgery. Such robotic systems are operated by surgeons and are made from microscopic surgical instruments placed on robotic weapons, allowing surgeons to operate accurately.

Explore More Insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7192

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to Allied Market Research report title, the Surgical Robotic System Market size was valued at $ 5,341.0 million in 2019, and is expected to reach $ 15,010.3 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific would emerge as the leading region during the forecast period by registering a CAGR of 14.4%. This is mainly attributed to the impending need for sophisticated healthcare facilities and rising incidence of gynecological diseases and others.

The growing need for automation in the healthcare sector and increasing demand for minimally invasive surgery are the major factors driving the surgical robotic systems and procedures market.

Purchase Inquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/7192

Over the years, technological advances in 3D imaging, high-definition microscopic cameras, data recorders, data processing devices, motion sensors, remote navigation systems, robotic-controlled catheters, and other areas have led to changes in surgical robots. Equipment for medical use. Therefore, developing new applications for existing platforms as well as creating disruptive technologies, which will drive the surgical robotics market.

An increase in the incidence of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, gynecological and other diseases is expected to drive the adoption of robotic surgical systems. Surgical robotic systems reduce postoperative complications and lower labor costs. Due to this, a large number of hospitals based in developed and developing economies are now favoring automated surgery/hospital services, which ultimately drives the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost associated with surgical robot procedures and accidental death/injury due to broken equipment and system errors are predicted to hinder the growth of the surgical robotic systems market.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the market include,

• INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.

• GLOBUS MEDICAL, INC

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic Plc.

• Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

• Smith & Nephew

• Stryker Corporation

• Titan Medical Inc.

• Transenterix, Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Key Market Segments:

The global surgical robotics systems market is segmented into component, application and region. Based on component, the market is segmented into systems, accessories, and services. The based on application is segmented into gynecology surgery, urology surgery, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, general surgery and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7192

Key Benefits of the Report:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global surgical robotic systems market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the surgical robotic systems market growth is provided in the report.

• The surgical robotic systems market forecast is studied from 2020 to 2027.

• Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2027 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing surgical robotic systems market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of the key segments of the surgical robotic systems industry helps to understand the application and products of surgical robotics that are used across the globe.

• Key market players and their strategies have been analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the surgical robotic systems market.

Related Report:

Burn Care Market

Radiodermatitis Market

We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Surgical Robotic System Market

• Japan Surgical Robotic System Market

• South Korea Surgical Robotic System Market

• Singapore Surgical Robotic System Market

• Australia Surgical Robotic System Market

• Europe Surgical Robotic System Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.