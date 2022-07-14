Covid-19 Diagnostics Market Overview by Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis 2022

Covid-19 Diagnostics Market-2022

Use of diagnostic kits for Covid-19 are the major factor hindering the growth of Covid-19 diagnostic market, Various local player are exploring huge opportunity

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Covid-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus. The name Covid-19 depicts a virus belonging to the corona virus family, with its first human interaction noted in 2019. Further, SARS-CoV-2 is a new type of coronavirus that has not been previously identified in humans. The term corona virus is coined for a family of viruses that are transmitted between animals and humans, so they are also called zoonotic viruses.

Explore More Insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6479

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the most common symptoms of Covid-19 infection are fever, fatigue and dry cough. In addition, other symptoms of the disease include shortness of breath, sore throat, aches and pains and in some cases diarrhea, as well as nausea or runny nose.

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to Allied Market Research report title, the global Covid-19 Diagnostics Market generated $73.19 million in the first quarter of 2020, and is anticipated to generate $9,948.19 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. By the end of year 2020, global Covid-19 diagnostics market size is anticipated to reach $17,203.38 million.

Purchase Inquiry@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6479

The key factors driving the growth of the Covid-19 market include the significant increase in the number of patients around the world and the urgent need for faster diagnosis. Covid-19 has been declared an epidemic by the WHO. On March 26, 2020, according to the WHO, the number of positive cases of Covid-19 worldwide reached 416,686 with 18,589 deaths. In addition, the unavailability of a specific drug or vaccine contributes to the growth of the Covid-19 diagnostics market. Lack of awareness of necessary precautions to be taken in developing countries and lack of knowledgeable medical professionals on the use of diagnostic kits for Covid-19 are the major factors hindering the growth of Covid-19 diagnostics market.

Leading manufacturers of diagnostic kits can benefit from the rapid development of diagnostic kits with many lucrative opportunities. Further, various local players are exploring huge opportunities by developing diagnostic kits and assays. Mylab, India has received approval from the Drug Controller of India for the Covid-19 diagnostic kit after its testing was certified by the National Institute of Virology.

Key Market Players

Major players operating in the market include,

• ABBOTT LABORATORIES

• CELLEX INCORPORATED

• CEPHEID

• F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD.

• HOLOGIC, INC.

• LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

• MYLABDISCOVERY SOLUTIONS PVT. LTD.

• QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED

• SEEGENE INC.

• THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Key Market Segments:

The Covid-19 diagnostics market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end-users, and region. By product, it is categorized into PCR Kits, POC (point of contact) Kits and immune-assay. By technology, it is segmented into PCR and immunoassay. By end-users it is segmented into hospitals, physician's office & urgent care clinics and diagnostic labs. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6479

Key Benefits of the Report:

• This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current Covid-19 diagnostics market trends and forecast estimations from 2020 to 2022, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• An in-depth market analysis includes analysis of various regions, which is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders formulate region-specific plans.

• A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the covid-19 market growth is provided.

• The projections in this report are made by analyzing the current trends and future market potential from 2020 to 2022, in terms of value.

• An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that are expected to allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

• Key market players within the Covid-19 Diagnostics market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help in understanding competitive outlook.

Related Report:

Metagenomics Sequencing Market

Genetic Testing Market



We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

• Japan Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

• South Korea Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

• Singapore Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

• Australia Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

• Europe Covid-19 Diagnostics Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.