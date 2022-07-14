Digital PCR Market Estimated to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2030 | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios

Digital PCR Market-2020-2030

Increase in cooperation agreements between companies for the development of digital PCR have led to the growth of the digital PCR industry.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital PCR is the end-point PCR method, used for perfect authentication and to analyze minority sequences on the background of equal majority sequences. Digital PCR (DPCR) enables accurate, highly sensitive authentication of nucleic acids. Conventional PCR is an end-point analysis that is semi-quantitative because the amplified product is detected by agrose gel electrophoresis. Real-time PCR (or QPCR) uses fluorescence-based detection to allow the measurement of the incremental product accumulated as the reaction progresses.

According to Globocan 2020, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in Europe, with an estimated 477,534 newly diagnosed patients. Furthermore, the advantages of digital PCR over traditional PCR technologies such as real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT PCR) and quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) are expected to drive their reliance on digital PCR market analysis periods. Furthermore, surge in healthcare expenditure of peoples in developing countries and surge in demand for accurate molecular diagnosis of disease drive the digital PCR market growth.

The growth of the global digital polymerase chain reaction market is mainly due to the growth of various types of cancers such as lung cancer, leukemia and brain tumors. Digital PCR testing is used for molecular diagnosis of cancer. The growth in the research and development initiatives for the advancement of PCR technology and the increase in cooperation agreements between companies for the development of digital PCR have led to the growth of the digital PCR industry.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Digital PCR Market," The digital PCR market size was valued at $508.82 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $1.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The advantages of digital PCR over traditional PCR technologies such as Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT PCR) and Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) are expected to drive their reliance on the digital PCR market analysis period. Advances in digital PCR technology and an increase in the number of products in the global market are expected to contribute to the growth of the digital PCR industry. For example, in June 2021, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., one of the world leaders in the field of life sciences, announced the launch of the Prevalence ddPCR SARS-CoV-2 Sewage Certification Kit for COVID-19 Sewage Testing.

The digital PCR market size is segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into droplet digital PCR (ddPCR), chip based digital PCR, and BEAMing digital PCR. Depending on product type, it is fragmented into digital PCR systems, consumables & reagents, and software & services. On the basis of application, it is segregated into research, clinical diagnostics, and forensic & others.

Key Market Players

• Avance Biosciences

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

• Fluidigm Corporation

• jn medsys

• Merck KGAA

• Precigenome LLC

• QIAGEN N.V

• STILLA TECHNOLOGIES

• sysmex corporation

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

