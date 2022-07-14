Acne Medicine Market Depth Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 to 2027 | Almirall Sa, Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V, GSK

The increase in the prevalence of acne is a major factor contributing to the growth of the acne drug market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acne Medications are medicines that are indicated for the treatment of acne. This includes many prescription and over-the-counter medications such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives. Acne is one of the most common skin conditions caused by changes in the structure of the skin. It affects millions of teens around the world. It is characterized by pimples, blackheads, oily skin and blemishes.

Explore More Insights@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4356

The report offers in-depth analysis of top investment pockets, market trends, and major market players which can help new market entrants develop lucrative strategies and make informed decisions. The report offers study of the major impacting factors and competitive intelligence based on top 10 investment pockets that influence the market growth.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, "Acne Medicine Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2027”, The global acne drug market is valued at $11,865.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $13,357.57 million by 2027 at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2020 to 2027.

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR in the forecast period, due to an increase in product launches, higher demand for acne treatments and rising healthcare costs, as well as increased awareness of newly developed treatments that can replace traditional acne.

There are two types of acne, non-inflammatory and inflammatory, where the latter takes longer to heal and can have a permanent effect on the skin. It usually affects the skin with more sweat glands than the upper part of the chest, back and face. The side effects associated with the use of acne drugs and the presence of alternative treatments hinder the growth of the market. In contrast, the development of effective drugs with low side effects and high market potential in unused emerging economies is expected to provide profitable growth opportunities for market growth. The increase in the prevalence of acne is a major factor contributing to the growth of the acne drug market. Furthermore, other factors driving the market include unhealthy urban lifestyles and the presence of strong acne drugs in the pipeline.

Speak With Analyst@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4356

The global acne medication market is segmented into therapeutic class, formulation, type, acne type, distribution channel, and region. By therapeutic class, the market is divided into retinoids, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and others. The retinoids segment is further classified into topical retinoid & combination retinoid and oral retinoid (isotretinoin). Moreover, the antibiotics segment is further sub segmented into topical antibiotics & combination antibiotics and oral antibiotics. On the basis of formulation, the market is bifurcated into topical medication and oral medication. By type, it is divided into prescription medicine and over-the-counter (OTC) medicine. By acne type, it is fragmented into non-inflammatory and inflammatory acne. By distribution channel, it is classified into retail Store, pharmacy & drug store, and e-commerce. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Market Players

• Almirall Sa

• Bausch Health Companies Inc.

• Glaxosmithkline Plc (Gsk)

• Johnson & Johnson

• Galderma S.A.

• Mayne Pharma Group Limited

• Mylan N.V.

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

• Pfizer Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Key Advantages:

• Quantitative analysis of the current acne medication market trends and future estimations from 2020 to 2027, which assists in identifying prevailing acne medication market opportunities.

• An in-depth analysis of various regions is likely to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to the stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

• Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain growth of the acne medication market are provided.

• Key regulatory guidelines for the acne medication market are critically dealt according to region.

• A deep dive analysis of various regions provides insights that would allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Customization Request@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4356

Related Report:

3D Cell Culture Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market



We also Offers Regional and Country Reports:

• North America Acne Medicine Market

• Japan Acne Medicine Market

• South Korea Acne Medicine Market

• Singapore Acne Medicine Market

• Australia Acne Medicine Market

• Europe Acne Medicine Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.