Detailed comparison of BenQ X3000i vs XGIMI Horizon Pro vs Dangbei Mars Pro vs Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Max 4K
This is an article about testing four high-end smart projectors from BenQ, XGIMI, Dangbei, and Anker Nebula to figure out which one is better.NEW YORK, UNITES STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is an article about testing four high-end laser and LED smart projectors from BenQ, XGIMI, Dangbei, and Anker Nebula to figure out which one is better and if any of them are worth buying.
(All of the comparison results are based on the review and real test of YouTube influencer, The Hook Up.)
Appearance&size
The typical impression of a projector is more like a white flat rectangle while all these four projectors will completely change your initial assumptions. All these four units adopt a stylish and modern looking. By putting the four projectors together, we can clearly see that the BenQ X3000i is the largest one in terms of size, with the remaining three being about the same size. In terms of size, the BenQ X3000i seems to lose a little bit. But compared to BenQ's previous classic projectors, the BenQ X3000i has innovated a big step forward in terms of looks. Both XGIMI Horizon Pro and Dangbei Mars Pro are designed with a rectangular shape while Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser Max 4K gains a portable handle.
Ports
Regarding the ports, all of them can connect to different devices. For connectivity, BenQ X3000i got 2 HDMI ports with an audio return channel optical and analog audio out and a USB port. In addition to those two external HDMI ports, there's also an internal HDMI and USB connection attached to the included BenQ streaming stick to give this projector smart functionality. There is also a 12-volt trigger port and an rs-232 port. Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is equipped with HDMI, USB, and AUX. XGIMI Horizon Pro projector is equipped with HDMI*2, USB*2, DC*1, LAN*1, Headphone*1, and OPTICAL*1. Dangbei Mars Pro has fitted with 2*USB 2.0 interfaces, 2*HDMI interfaces, 1*S/PDIF interface, 1*RJ45 LAN, and 1*3.5 mm Earphone port, compatible with various devices, including computers, TV Boxes, game players, etc. In addition, all of them support Bluetooth 5.0 and a Wi-Fi connection.
There is another shining point of Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K---link up with a portable power station. When the watch party moves outdoors, plug the Cosmos Laser series into your portable power station for the energy supply you need for the entire movie. For best results, use the Anker 545 Portable Power Station (PowerHouse 778Wh), which provides a versatile array of ports for any power need.
BRIGHTNESS
The brightness test is fulfilled by projecting an all-white image measuring the brightness at nine different segments and then averaging those measurements and multiplying by the screen size in square meters. Also for intensive tests, the measurement is not only the white brightness but also the black levels and red, green, blue, and pink color brightness. The measurement is as follows. For BenQ X3000i, the brightness is 2269 ANSI lumens on its bright picture setting while with just 108 lumens for red and 304 for blue. Using standard picture mode reduced the white brightness to 1 853 ANSI lumens while tripling the red brightness and increasing the blue to 519 lumens with white brightness and color brightness added together the brightest overall projector was the Dangbei Mars Pro with 2082 ANSI-lumens of white brightness and a total of 4785 lumens. when combining all the individual color scores the Nebula 4k laser put out 1455 ANSI lumens on white and had a combined score of 3708 while the dimmest projector that I tested was the XGIMI Horizon Pro which measures just 1 223 ANSI lumens on white and had the lowest combined score of 3044. In terms of brightness, Dangbei Mars Pro wins. As advertised on its product detail page, it does have a very capable brightness.
Contrast ratio
The contrast is also super important in the projector world and the standard for measuring it is called full on full off or FOFO. Using this method the BenQ X3000i had the best contrast of around 900: 1 followed by the Dangbei Mars Pro at 710: 1, then the Nebula laser at 655: 1, and last was the XGIMI Horizon Pro at 488: 1. You might notice how far off these numbers are from the claimed values on their product pages. But due to the test conditions being different, the results may indicate differently. But all these statistics are measured in real-world conditions. You may have these as references.
Picture quality
Under ideal lighting conditions meaning at night with the lights off and by projecting onto a 120-inch 0.8 gain ambient light rejecting screen, all the projectors expectedly looked amazing.
The Dangbei Mars Pro looked exceptionally bright and had great detail and contrast while the Nebula 4k laser had the best black levels but was harder to see the detail in the darker areas of the screen. The XGIMI Horizon Pro was the most saturated while the BenQ had more muted colors but still maintained good detail and contrast.
To push these projectors to their absolute limits, another test outside on a patio proceeded. The Dangbei Mars pro definitely produced the most watchable image with vibrant colors and pretty good contrast, then followed Nebula 4k laser and BenQ. While the XGIMI Horizon Pro seems to struggle in this test due to its lower brightness.
Sound system
All these four smart projectors are equipped with a built-in sound system. By playing the same movie clips on these four devices, the sound performance can be shown clearly. Based on the perception of the human ear, the XGIMI Horizon Pro had the cleanest fullest, and loudest sound by a pretty significant margin. After that was the nebula laser 4k which had a nice full sound but was sometimes difficult to make out vocals when there was a lot of background noise. The Dangbei mars pro had decent bass but lacked high end which made it sound a little bit muffled but I much preferred that over the BenQ X3000i which was plenty loud but lacked low end and the internal speakers were way too tinny for me to be able to watch a whole movie on them.
Noise degree
Projector cooling requires a fan, and the fan brings the noise. The amount of noise is also a problem for many projector users. From the test, the Nebula laser 4k was in third with the BenQ being the loudest. I know a lot of people can't even hear those super high-pitched frequency noises As I said though the BenQ does have a pretty substantial amount of fan noise and that's because it needs a lot of cooling to deliver the power needed to make the LED projector so bright. Based on the description on their product pages, the noise of XGIMI Horizon Pro is lower than 30dB and Dangbei Mars Pro is lower than 24dB. From the actual feeling, indeed, you can not feel any noise. This has a lot to do with the design of their fans. Dangbei Mars Pro is designed with a 3-channel high-efficiency intelligent cooling system.
To sum up, all projectors got pros and cons. It seems that Dangbei Mars Pro wins in terms of brightness and brightness. As for picture quality, all have their characteristics and are indistinguishable from each other.
Chelsea
Hangzhou Dangbei Network Technology Co.,Ltd.
mall@dangbei.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other