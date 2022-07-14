TLC Welcomes Felisse Otten as Healthcare Solutions Leader

CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TLC Associates, an Iowa-based provider of high-quality customer contact solutions, announced today that industry leader Felisse Otten has joined the company as Vice President of Healthcare Services.

The Veteran-owned Company currently manages a strong portfolio of Fortune 500 Healthcare industry clients that Ms. Otten will oversee. She brings a particular emphasis focused on training, performance management, and regulatory compliance supporting Medicare/Medicaid initiatives.

In addition to her significant experience supporting member services for Medicare and Healthcare plans, she holds a B.S. in Nursing from the University of Miami, her M.S. from Florida International University, and is a licensed Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner (ARNP). This combination of contact center and frontline healthcare experience makes Ms. Otten uniquely qualified to drive the amazing connections with patients and members that the healthcare industry commands.

“Felisse brings a solid operations background coupled with program and project management skills that have driven change and generated solutions that positively impact the work environment and customer experience for every company she has worked,” commented Thomas Cardella, Founder and CEO of TLC Associates. “This is an important aspect of our continued investment into healthcare service delivery. We are very excited to have her join the team as we look to elevate the patient and member experiences we support and expand this very important practice within the organization.”

Ms. Otten added, “It is such an honor to join an organization that has the passion and operational rigor needed to drive meaningful results in healthcare industry. We are very aligned in our approach to managing client and member relationships, and the company’s nimble and results-based mindset made the decision to join the team an easy one.”

TLC Associates operates contact centers throughout the United States, Dominican Republic, India, and the Philippines. The Company’s founder, Thomas L. Cardella, is a military veteran and a BPO industry pioneer.



About TLC Associates

TLC Associates offers a unique combination of experience and expertise in their ability to manage inbound and outbound customer experiences across a variety of industries. As a Veteran Owned Business (VOB) certified by the National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC), the company is committed to delivering premium contact center services based on operational excellence and best-of-breed technologies by a team with a true passion for the industry. A 100% employee-owned company, TLC Associates delivers solutions using a hands-on leadership approach that nets open, honest business relationships with clients and employees. This power to connect with clients, their customers, and TLC Associates team members sets the firm apart from the competition. For more information, visit www.tlcassociates.com.