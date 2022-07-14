YouAppi Announces 100% Female-Led Team in US & Doubles Revenue Year-Over-Year In 2022 With Focus on Retargeting

YouAppi announces it now has a 100% female-led executive team in the US and has grown its app retargeting product, ReAppi, 3x since its launch in 2019.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- YouAppi , a leading global marketing platform for the world’s largest mobile brands, is excited to announce it now has a 100% female-led executive team in the US. The strong female presence on its executive leadership team has helped YouAppi grow its app retargeting product, ReAppi, 3x since its launch in 2019.This latest YouAppi news illustrates the nation-wide trend toward greater inclusion and diversity within the technology landscape, a traditionally problematic area in the fight for gender equity. Over the last 5 years, YouAppi has made several key female hires among its executive leadership group. Some of those names include:Nancy Roberts - Chief Marketing Officer, Managing Director of North AmericaMoran Izhaki - Chief Financial OfficerHilit Mioduser - Senior VP of GrowthNai Saeturn - VP of Sales, North America A recent study found that companies that increased the number of female partners by 10% saw 9.7% more profitable returns. The US team, led by the women above, has helped YouAppi consistently increase revenue company-wide year-over-year. During the 5 year period where YouAppi increased its female presence among its executive leadership, revenue growth at YouAppi increased by 10x.“As a technology platform, YouAppi’s progressive hiring policies have helped buck what has been a problematic trend in the technology space, namely the lack of female and LGTBQ+ representation at tech companies,” Chief Marketing Officer, Nancy Roberts, states. “The gender gap in technology businesses and the mobile industry is very real and it is vital that more companies like YouAppi help lead in this effort to close that gap.”To further emphasize the recent company success, YouAppi announced this year that it was named one of AppsFlyer’s top Mobile Remarketing Companies across multiple categories in AppsFlyer’s latest bi-annual Performance Index last month and is a leader in app remarketing.“Women help drive technical innovation,” says YouAppi CEO, Moshe Vaknin. “The inclusion of women in the technological fields not only helps reduce inequalities, it drives a higher rate of productivity and innovation. The business results at YouAppi only serve to underscore that point.”Women’s leadership roles in global tech spaces remain, unfortunately, far from equal. According to a recent study, Only 24% of computing jobs are held by women. The percentage of female STEM graduates is about 19%. In addition, the report stated that women leave the tech industry at a 45% higher rate than men.Too often observers blame the absence of women in tech on a lack of candidates in the pipeline. However, a heavily ingrained culture problem, support deficiencies and a lack of intentionality when it comes to hiring are more often the root causes of the gender gap. YouAppi is making great strides as it relates to hiring and creating an environment that allows for professional growth and development for all of its employees.Adds Roberts, “If tech culture is going to change, everyone needs to change, especially as it relates to women in leadership positions. I’m proud to be a part of a company that stands on the front line of that change.”ABOUT YOUAPPIYouAppi is a leading performance-based mobile app marketing platform for the world’s largest app publishers and brands. From programmatic user acquisition to retention via app remarketing and re-engagement, the tech company delivers a comprehensive range of mobile marketing solutions to grow your business at every stage of the user funnel. Powered by machine learning and audience targeting, YouAppi’s proven proprietary app remarketing technology finds and retains the most profitable users for its clients. Headquartered in CA, YouAppi has local teams in every major market worldwide, including EMEA, APAC, and the US. YouAppi is ranked a top 10 remarketing company on the Appsflyer 2021 index, 21st on the 2021 Inc. 500 Regional California list of fastest-growing California-based private companies, 15th on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™ Bay Area 2018 list, and 4th on the EMEA Technology Fast 500™ 2017 list. To learn more, visit www.youappi.com