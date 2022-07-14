Submit Release
CBP Officers Seize 34 Pounds of Cocaine at the El Paso Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing in El Paso stopped a drug smuggling attempt, preventing 34 pounds of cocaine from entering the United States.

Bridge of the Americas drug bust.

“The vast majority of people CBP officers encounter are law abiding citizens however our workforce must always remain vigilant because smugglers will try to blend into the mix of routine border crossers,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. CBP officers encountered a 26-year-old male U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico via vehicle lanes. The driver was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle where a CBP canine and non-intrusive inspection resulted in the discovery of multiple bundles of cocaine with a combined weight of 34.61 pounds. The search also uncovered one handgun.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security for prosecution.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

