RGV Agents Continue to Apprehend Dangerous Criminal Migrants and Gang Members

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrested three convicted criminal migrants and seven gang members over the last few days.

On July 11, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents processed a Salvadoran national Mara-Salvatrucha (MS-13) gang member. His criminal history includes prior arrests for resistance, terrorist organizations, and aggravated homicide in his home country. That same day, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a Honduran migrant with a 2016 conviction for sexual battery in Tennessee and sentenced to one year incarceration.

On July 12, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents apprehended Oscar Garcilazo Varela, a Mexican national, near Escobares. Record checks revealed he was arrested in Wisconsin in 2008 and charged with sexual assault and sentenced to three years incarceration.

On July 13, MCS agents apprehended a Mexican migrant convicted and sentenced to two years incarnation in 2019 of aggravated sexual assault of a child in Hidalgo County.

Additionally, RGV agents apprehended five MS-13s and an 18th Street gang member from El Salvador.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

