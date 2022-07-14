SF Bay Area Fruit Juice Brand Nomsi® Announces Partnership with San Jose-based Festival Music in the Park
This is an exciting opportunity to introduce Nomsi® to thousands of people that are expected to attend this event.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, US, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emerging fruit juice brand Nomsi® announced that it has signed an agreement with Music in the Park, an annual music festival located in Cezar Chavez Plaza. Attendees can visit the booth in Vendor Village towards the back of the event to both sample as well as purchase bottles of the all-natural juice in any of 3 flavors.
— Victor Elizaga, CEO
CEO and founder Victor Elizaga stated he is, “excited that our company was chosen to be among a select few, curated fruit juice drink exhibitors in the upcoming Music in the Park festival. This is an exciting opportunity to introduce Nomsi® to thousands of people that are expected to attend this event.”
Music in the Park Producer Mauricio Meija stated, “We are excited to be bringing this refreshing, unique beverage to Music in the Park. We feel that Nomsi®'s great taste and wealth of health benefits will be very well received by visitors to Music in the Park.
About Nomsi®
Nomsi® was born in 2011 when founder and serial entrepreneur Victor Elizaga immigrated to the United States after creating Miggy’s, successful taco Chain with several dozen locations in and around his home city of Metro Manila. Upon coming to the United States, Victor noticed that there was a lack of any quality calamansi products in the United States. He and his friend Ricky Perez decided to do something about it. Today Nomsi® is offered in more than 400 locations across Northern and Southern California including San Jose State University, 99 Ranch Market, Seafood City, and many more.
About Music in the Park
Music in the Park is a longtime staple of San Jose night life. It dates back to the late 90s and has brought well known
acts such as Neon Trees, the Skatalites, Maroon 5, and many others to downtown San Jose. The event is held once every year and consists of 3 shows, spread over a 3 month period.
In addition to Music, the event also features numerous popular food vendors such as Fire Slice Pizza, Hula Truck
408, and many more. The event is slated to bring 5,000 people to downtown every year and is a favorite for San Jose residents.
