Turn traditional recovery standards upside down with the Uncovery paradigm, which offers new life lived in community
The Uncovery by George A. Wood and Brit Eaton offers hope for those struggling with addiction, sharing a paradigm based on the ministry of Jesus
Recovery is the civil rights movement of our generation. If we, the church, are willing to participate, I believe we will see revival rise up from the ashes of a reformed and refined recovery culture.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Relapse is not only possible but probable for those struggling with addiction, mental health issues, and suicidal thoughts, according to George A. Wood in his new book The Uncovery: Understanding the Power of Community to Heal Trauma. Wood co-authors with Brit Eaton—writer, speaker, adjunct professor, and strong advocate for nontraditional recovery and women in ministry.
— George A. Wood
Wood knows all about the impulse to relapse. This former addict turned recovery activist and founder of three different recovery ministries has experienced relapse personally and seen it time and again in those he serves. His years of experience, however, have shown him a new way to what he calls “the promised-land life God has for all of us.”
The Uncovery goes beyond traditional recovery to promote a whole-life transformation based on loving people as Jesus did during His earthly ministry. “The Uncovery is not lockstep, programmatic, or sequential...[It] encompasses recovery, but it also invites us to go deeper and do more in the recovery space, both for the people in recovery and the ones loving and leading them through it,” Wood and Eaton say in the book.
Wood and Eaton offer an honest analysis of what is working and what isn’t in the recovery space. They explore how the church may be missing the mark by valuing mere sobriety over life transformation and assuming addiction is always a sin.
Instead, they offer a three-part Uncovery framework for representing Jesus well, which includes:
1. asking the right questions,
2. listening to the Holy Spirit, and
3. helping to identify the right next steps in their lifelong recovery journey.
“Recovery is the civil rights movement of our generation. And if we, the church, are willing to participate, I believe we will see revival rise up from the ashes of a reformed and refined recovery culture,” Wood says. “We’ll see healing, deliverance, and transformation. We’ll see families restored, lives rebuilt, and hearts fully reconciled to the Father."
George A. Wood is an ordained minister, pastoral care counselor, recovery ministry founder, and recovery activist. A former addict and suicide survivor, George has dedicated his life to radically grace-laced, Christ-centered recovery for people struggling with addiction, mental health problems, and suicidal thoughts.
