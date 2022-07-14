Submit Release
News Search

There were 951 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,381 in the last 365 days.

Elizabeth Steele Earns NAR Designation in Senior¬¬ Real Estate

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elizabeth Steele with MVP Realty Associates in Fort Myers, Florida, has earned the nationally recognized Seniors Real Estate Specialist® designation from the SRES® Council of the National Association of REALTORS®.

Elizabeth Steele joins more than 15,000 real estate professionals in North America who have earned the SRES® designation. All were required to successfully complete a comprehensive course in understanding the needs, considerations, and goals of real estate buyers and sellers ages 55 and older.

“Working with seniors to meet their housing needs requires an expert understanding of their lifestyle and financial needs, and the SRES® designation means that a REALTOR® has that understanding,” said Elizabeth. “Whether they are buying, selling, relocating, or refinancing, seniors can be confident that a REALTOR® with their SRES® designation will be able to help them every step of the way.”

SRES® Council, founded in 2007, is the world's largest association of real estate professionals focusing specifically on representing senior clients in real estate transactions. There are more than 15,000 active members of the organization worldwide.

The National Association of REALTORS®, “The Voice for Real Estate,” is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.4 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

For more information, visit SRES.realtor.

Elizabeth Steele
MVP Realty Associates
+1 239-370-5988
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Elizabeth Steele Earns NAR Designation in Senior¬¬ Real Estate

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.