Richard Miriti’s “Destructive Twin Visions of ISIS and Al-Qaeda” is a potent handbook that explains terrorism

Destructive Twin Visions of ISIS & Al-Qaeda

“Destructive Twin Visions of ISIS and Al-Qaeda” from Book Vine Press author Richard Miriti is a gripping account that unfolds a master plan of the terrorists.

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Destructive Twin Visions of ISIS and Al-Qaeda”: a fascinating handbook that gives readers the opportunity to know how terrorist organizations are being formed and operate. The book allows the readers to discover the tactics of two internationally-known terrorist organizations. “Destructive Twin Visions of ISIS and Al-Qaeda” is the creation of published author Richard Miriti, a national security practitioner who loves to research, write, lecture, motivate young people, and travel the world.

Miriti writes, “Ritchie goes inside ISIS & Al-Qaeda terrorist organizations and exposes how they operate from the sandstorms of the Middle East to the plains of the Horn of Africa and the virtual training camps that motivate sleeper cells in Europe and the United States. Ritchie highlights how terrorist organizations operate legit businesses in Africa and use the proceeds to sponsor acts of terrorism.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Miriti’s new book is written to inform readers about how ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists operate and do their business to terrorize a number of states.

In this book, there is plenty of information about ISIS and Al-Qaeda will be discovered. Hence, reading this book is an avenue for every reader to know more about terrorism, terrorist’s tactics, and how to fight against them.

You just read:

