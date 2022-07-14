Submit Release
Radiology Innovation Leaders ARA Health Specialists Select Ferrum Health as Enterprise AI Partner

Ferrum’s enterprise AI platform supports ARA Health Specialists in bringing imaging innovation to patient care, helping people live better lives.

We are thrilled to partner with Ferrum Health and expand our use of AI across different diagnostic and therapeutic areas.”
— Joe Guiffrida, COO at ARA Health Specialists
ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ARA Health Specialists, a member of the Strategic Radiology coalition, announces their partnership with Ferrum Health, a leader in healthcare artificial intelligence (AI). The partnership aims to bring world-class AI solutions to the direct patient care environment where they can be used to immediately improve patient lives.

“AI is the future of radiology and will play a significant role in our ability to continuously improve the quality of patient care,” said Joe Guiffrida, COO at ARA Health Specialists. “We are thrilled to partner with Ferrum Health and expand our use of AI across different diagnostic and therapeutic areas. We want to help patients navigate and coordinate their multidisciplinary care throughout their health journey.”

ARA Health Specialists provide services to hospitals, clinics, and imaging centers supporting the 18 counties throughout western North Carolina, including the North Carolina Division of HCA. Focusing on the mission to help people live better lives, the ARA team are national leaders in advanced diagnostic imaging, neurointervention, peripheral interventions, and vascular surgery.

“The goal is AI that keeps people healthy, assesses risk, and gets patients the care they need when they need it,” said Pelu Tran, co-founder, and CEO of Ferrum Health. “To support our partners, we offer an AI platform that integrates a validated catalog of AI applications while enabling them to easily implement, validate, and monitor multiple AI applications. Enterprise AI ensures these solutions are available for all patients.”

About ARA Health Specialists
ARA Health Specialists are western North Carolina’s preeminent multi-specialty practice. We are board-certified physicians with subspecialty training in Diagnostic Imaging, Neurointerventional, Interventional, and Vascular Surgery. We are committed to providing our patients and referring physicians with the highest level of service and care while using the most advanced imaging, minimally invasive interventional, and surgical technologies, and techniques. We incorporate advanced practitioners, patient navigators, quality and safety experts, and administrators, who care about you and your family. www.arahealthspecialists.com

About Ferrum Health
Ferrum Health developed an enterprise AI deployment platform with the mission of improving patient outcomes by democratizing health systems’ access to the most innovative and impactful clinical AI technologies from around the world. The solution provides end-to-end AI Hubs able to run countless applications across many service lines and seamlessly integrates clinical imaging and administrative data. As of 2022, more than 750,000 unique patient records have been analyzed via the Ferrum AI Hub platform. For more information: www.ferrumhealth.com

Kathleen Poulos
Ferrum Health
+1 949-285-6375
kathleen@ferrumhealth.com
