Dave Creek Media Franchise Group Announces Another New Franchise in Arkansas

The Second Franchise for the Group to be Located in Central Arkansas Covering Four Territories in Pulaski, Saline, and Garland Counties

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dave Creek Media Franchise Group, LLC, based in Conway, Arkansas, has awarded Mid Ark Media Group, LLC the exclusive territories for Central Arkansas to include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Jacksonville, Maumelle, Sherwood, Benton, Bryant, Hot Springs, and the neighboring communities. Mid Ark Media Group LLC comprises multiple investors and business leaders from Central Arkansas who share the Dave Creek Media mission of helping businesses grow. “As an investor, I believe the Dave Creek Media business model is solid and I look forward to being part of the growth into other national markets,” said Mike Ortner, one of the investors in Mid Ark Media Group, LLC.Hudson Jones will be leading the Central Arkansas franchise with responsibilities for expanding into all of the territories. “I firmly believe in the mission of Dave Creek Media, which is to help businesses grow, and I am looking forward to leading the charge in the Central Arkansas territory,” said Jones.“This new franchise, covering much of Central Arkansas, continues our growth trajectory in Arkansas,” said Glenn Crockett, Dave Creek Media CEO, “and we expect to expand into other states in the coming months.”About Dave Creek MediaHeadquartered in Conway, Arkansas, Dave Creek Media brings a unique focus to the digital marketing space. They provide a results-focused platform that bridges the gap between what customers need and the solutions their clients can provide. This platform includes a tailored dashboard to allow clients to see in full transparency exactly where their marketing investment is spent and to enable them to track and measure results.For more information about Dave Creek Media and franchise opportunities, visit our website and social media pages:WEBSITE: https://www.davecreekmedia.com FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/DaveCreekMedia/ LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/davecreekmedia/ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/davecreekmedia/ CONTACTGlenn Crockett501-499-9610info@davecreekmedia.com