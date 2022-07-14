Geoff Eido Releases Social Action Songs “Stop Killin'” & “Wells Run Dry,” recently featured in LA Times
Geoff Eido releases two great songs and videos. WELLS RUN DRY aims to shut down a gold-mining company. STOP KILLIN' intends to end mass violence.ROUGH AND READY, CA, USA, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WELLS RUN DRY, (click for video), taps into a super catchy folk-pop vibe to deliver a message to a gold-mining company that they are not welcome in Grass Valley, CA. The song delivers a clear and direct message to a Canadian mining company called “Rise Gold” that we will not stand by and watch while they ‘rape our land of treasures that our people sorely need.’ “Wells Run Dry was written to raise awareness, outrage, and refusal to allow them to drain our wells of water, pollute our land with toxic waste, and contaminate our air with asbestos,” says Eido, who recently moved to the area from Los Angeles out of love for the woodland community he now fights for. His music video was featured in the LA Times this month. The music video includes local volunteers who showed up to join a flash mob in protest to the mine reopening. The video recently crossed 50K views on YouTube.
STOP KILLIN, (click for video), uses Alt-Pop to express the angst and frustration of modern-day violence and provide a solution: just stop. The song was released on June 24th, 2022, auspiciously on the same day as bipartisan gun safety legislation was signed into law. Of the song, Eido says “STOP KILLIN’ was written out of desperation. The song references some formative horrors of my lifetime: the Rwandan Genocide, ethnic cleansing in Sudan, the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Unfortunately, senseless violence continues. War rages in Ukraine. School shootings and mass shootings are now nauseatingly commonplace. How do we get to a place where everybody wins? How do we get to a place where nobody dies from unnecessary violence? These are the questions that might lead us to the next evolution. I believe in the heart of humanity, and our innate capacity to live in harmony with each other and the planet in a way that honors life and refuses to take it for granted.”
Geoff Eido is an artist inspired to use music as a means of social transformation. Recently featured in the LA Times, Eido makes music from his home studio in Rough & Ready, CA.
