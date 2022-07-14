Chalice Networks Teams Up with AiK2 Insurance Services to Ensure Customized Insurance Solutions for Advisors

Chalice Network Partners with AiK2

The AiK2 focus on efficiency, service, and cost is changing the way wealth and asset managers insure their practices.

AiK2 Insurance Services bring years of specialized knowledge and constantly advocate on behalf of advisors.” — Keith Gregg

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Chalice Network announced a new partnership with AiK2 Insurance Services to provide holistic insurance solutions exclusively for wealth and asset managers to meet their unique needs.

“AiK2 Insurance Services is more than a broker,” said Keith E. Gregg, Founder and CEO of Chalice Network. “They bring years of specialized knowledge and constantly advocate on behalf of advisors – even if that means disrupting the insurance industry. We are extremely excited to have them as a key partner for the future of our network.”

“We think of ourselves as the ‘fiduciary of insurance’ by always prioritizing the wealth and asset managers’ needs above our own,” said Jay Hummel, CEO of AiK2 Insurance Services. “As former advisors ourselves, we’ve been in our clients’ shoes, and recognized that the current insurance model was broken. By simplifying and reinventing it with custom solutions exclusively for wealth and asset managers, we enable firm leaders to spend more time on their clients and sleep at night knowing their firm is adequately protected.”

The benefits of this new partnership include:

1. Custom solutions: as former advisors and insurance experts, AiK2 understands the unique situation and risks wealth managers face and advocates on their behalf.

2. Efficiency: drastically simplified application and renewal process.

3. Cost Transparency: in many cases cheaper pricing and in all cases clarity on pricing.

4. Gap Mitigation: review ensures firms are not missing important coverages.

5. Managed risk: mitigate known risks and also identify potential risks before they have an impact.

AiK2 also provides advisors with access to an insurance platform which allows them to provide the same risk management process to their high net worth and business owners clients and prospects allowing advisors to provide more value to this client segment.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.chalicenetwork.com/marketplace/aik2/.

