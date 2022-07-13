Carrier Screening Market is Growing at a CAGR of 17.4% During 2027 by Emergen Research
The growth of the market is attributed to the growing emphasis on initial detection of diseases & high risks associated with chromosomal abnormalities with age
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Carrier Screening Market will be worth USD 6.13 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is positively affected by a few key parameters. The main biotechnological companies are trying to introduce and emphasise on a wide variety of affordable and technologically advanced screening test kits along with the solutions in order to keep a tab on the growing emergence of genetic disorders. However, in developing economies, the growing urbanization is leading to changing lifestyles, which often impacts pregnant women during the phase. Hence, in order to initially detect and diagnose a disease, doctors across the globe are emphasising on the usage of carrier screening tests.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/235
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
MedGenome Inc., Luminex Corporation, Illumina Inc., Otogenetics Corporation, Myriad Genetics Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Natera Inc., Gene By Gene Ltd., Corporation of America Holdings, and Mount Sinai Genomics Inc., among others.
Moreover, as a result of the testing kits becoming more advanced and cost-effective, the carrier screening market is predicted to grow significantly throughout the forecast period because of the minimized expenditure on tests and effective efficiency that are propelling the demand for them among people planning a family.
Key Highlights From The Report.
In November 2019, Asuragen, a molecular diagnostics company based out of the U.S. launched the AmplideX® PCR/CE SMN1/2 Plus Kit. The technology helps in the early detection of variants associated with SMN1 gene duplication events as well as quantify numbers related to SMN1 and SMN2. By providing results from a single PCR reaction, the technology helps to increase efficiency by reducing time and effort.
The growth across the carrier screening bifurcation is estimated to continue to contribute to the growth of the market until 2030 due to the fact that, with this approach, tests for multiple genetic diseases can be carried out at once. The dominance of the market segment is also because of the heavy utilization of the next-generation sequencing (NGS) technique for genetic disease screening.
Over the forecast period, the DNA sequencing segment is anticipated to witness the highest market share in terms of revenue in the carrier screening market because of the number of patents rising on an incremental scale across European and North American regions. Additionally, the awareness regarding the advantages of diagnosing critical diseases early is increasing, thereby driving the growth of the market.
In terms of revenue, North America held the largest market share in 2019 which can be attributed to the increasing number of tests conducted in order to analyze whether an individual is carrying the gene for an inherited disease. The major competitors across the globe are emphasising on the development of healthcare infrastructure. Over the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.4% throughout the forecasted period as people in India, China, and Australia are becoming aware of genetic diseases and screening tests.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/235
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Carrier Screening Market on the technology, end-user, medical condition, and region:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
DNA Sequencing
Polymerase Chain Reaction
Microarrays
Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Reference Laboratories
Physician Offices and Clinics
Others
Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Pulmonary Conditions
Hematological Conditions
Neurological Conditions
Others
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/carrier-screening-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Carrier Screening Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Carrier Screening market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Carrier Screening market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/235
Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+16047579756 ext.
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn