Roundup of 1900 Wild Horses by BLM NV Challenged

Pregnant Triple B Mares, 07/10/22

Pregnant Triple B Mares, 07/10/22

Triple B begins under outdated plan and no revisions of humane policy

These ten-year plans that continue to run, with no opportunity for revision as climate change continues to impact the landscape, our wildlife and our herds, is unconscionable.”
— Manda Kalimian, CANA Foundation
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the CANA Foundation and Wild Horse Education (WHE) sent a letter challenging the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) imminent roundup of 1900 wild horses in the Triple B Complex in Nevada. The roundup is set to begin this Friday, July 15.

In light of new legal precedent in Friends of Animals v. Culver, Civil Action 19-3506 (CKK), 15 (D.D.C. Jun. 28, 2022), that raises serious questions about the validity of multiple “gathers” justified under ten-year Gather Environmental Assessment (EA). The groups question the solvency of the agency assertion that they comply with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) in this instance.

In 2017 the BLM approved a ten year EA that combines two large complexes of Herd Management Areas (HMA), Triple B and Antelope. The combined acreage of the complexes is 3,870,919. The agency claims the population goal for the combined area is 899 wild horses.

Since the finalization of the EA, the agency has completed 3 capture operations in Triple B totaling 2,584 wild horses and in the Antelope Complex completed 4 operations totaling 4,106 wild horses. A total of 6,690 wild horses have been captured under the 2017 Gather EA.

“The physical environment has really changed out there since 2017,” stated Laura Leigh, President of Wild Horse Education. “As the agency continues to use the charade that ‘removals mean management’ they continue carving up the landscape for livestock and mining. Access to critical habitat and seasonal migratory routes is rapidly becoming an exercise in abuse of wild horses on those ranges.”

The agency has made no move to include creation of actual management planning as mandated under the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and their own handbook. In fact, they are avoiding all discussion that includes any mention of the Herd Management Area Plan (HMAP) process and simply amping up the “gather plans” they masquerade as management.

“The agency has closed the door to introduce new science-based management tools to increase productivity of the range and protect wild horses through rewilding,” stated Manda Kalimian, Founder of CANA Foundation. “These ten-year plans that continue to run, with no opportunity for revision as climate change continues to impact the landscape, our wildlife and our herds, is unconscionable.”

The most recent roundup conducted under the EA took place last fall at the Antelope Complex. The operation included multiple infractions under the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy (CAWP); the agencies own assessment of handling found the operation in violation.

“I witnessed intense and chaotic runs that included foals being run over, a chopper coming so close it caused a mare to fall, collisions with barbed wire,” stated Leigh. “Since that roundup BLM has made no revisions to CAWP or even opened the policy for public input. It is all so very wrong."

The Buffalo Hills roundup that ended last week (with the capture of 380 wild horses, 10 deaths) saw the same collisions with barbed wire, chaotic flying, a horse dragged by the neck and a foal slammed to the ground and tied to an ATV.

“In 2011, at Triple B, I walked BLM into court over abuse for the first time in history. That roundup was shutdown and began the creation of the policy today.” Said Leigh, “Why do we even have to go to court to get our federal government to stop allowing abuse of wild horses? Why do we have to go to court to try to get them to actually do anything at all to protect habitat? As an American, all of this is just so outrageous.”

The advocacy groups are determining their next course of action as they await a reply from BLM.

Laura Leigh
Wild Horse Education
email us here

You just read:

Roundup of 1900 Wild Horses by BLM NV Challenged

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Laura Leigh
Wild Horse Education
Company/Organization
Wild Horse Education
216 LEMMON DR. # 316
RENO, Nevada, 89506
United States
+1 206-245-4984
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Wild Horse Education (WHE) was formed for the purpose of: Educating the public about the plight of wild horses and burros on public land, and in the government warehousing system for these animals including sale and final disposition. Working to end the inhumane treatment of these heritage animals. Encouraging the creation of a sane, scientifically-based management strategy for these animals in the wild. Promoting public adoptions and support those who adopt. Assisting the public to advocate for the welfare of wild horses and burros. Under the federal Wild-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971 that Wild Horse Annie worked so hard to create, these herds should be protected not rounded up and sent to slaughter.

http://WildHorseEducation.org

More From This Author
Roundup of 1900 Wild Horses by BLM NV Challenged
Roundups Begin With More Abuse
Increased Livestock Slated As BLM Continues Wild Horse Removals
View All Stories From This Author