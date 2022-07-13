Military Robots Market: 11.9% CAGR Forecast by 2027 in New Research Reports by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

The rising deployment of military robots in a harsh and hazardous environment is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Military Robots Market Size – USD 21.14 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 11.9%, Market Trends –Increased defense budget” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Military Robots Market is projected to be worth USD 52.16 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The military robots market observes rapid growth attributed to its increasing demand in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Robots possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, remotely detonate & defuse bombs, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military robots had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.

An increased defense budget is a significant factor in fueling the market growth. The overall military expenditure, in 2019, has risen to about USD 11.92 trillion, a change of 3.6% from 2018, and the highest annual spending increase since 2010. In the US, in 2019, military spending rose by 5.3% to an overall USD 732.00 billion, which is equivalent to 38.0% of worldwide military spending. The US Department of Defense (DoDs) appropriated USD 6.00 billion for ISR operation.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/223

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Endeavor Robotics, Elbit Systems Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Cobham PLC, BAE Systems, Qinetiq, General Dynamics Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In February 2019, Endeavor Robotics was bought by FLIR Systems for worth USD 385.0 million. The deal is intended to strengthen the growing unmanned systems business of FLIR to cater to the US military’s robot deployment plan.

Land robots are likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. It assists soldiers in locating the patrolling or ambushing enemies, thereby saving lives. UAVs enable troops to explore suspected bombs. These robots find widespread deployment by armed services for usages such as battles, EOD, and firefighting.

Military robots deployed for transportation improve logistics efficiency and similarly aid movement of soldiers. Military robots assist soldiers in conveying battlefield materials alike assist in picking up causalities.

Europe is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period attributed to the growing deployment of military robots owing to increasing advancement and deployment of technologies by the European nations comprising Germany, the UK, and France in the defense sector.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/223

Emergen Research has segmented the global military robots market on the basis of platform, operation mode, application, and region:

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Land

Wheeled

Legged

Tracked

Wearable

Airborne

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV)

Naval

Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Remotely Operated Underwater Vehicles (ROVs)

Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Human-Controlled

Autonomous

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Combat Support

Search and Rescue

Transportation

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Mine Clearance

Firefighting

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/223

Overview of the Military Robots Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

In-depth analysis of the risks, restraints, and limitations in the Military Robots industry

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

About Emergen Research

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing Marketresearch and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.